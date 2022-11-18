When Teri Byrd opened her 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in Vashon, Washington, four years ago, her sights were set on growing the business. And she was successful -- at first. But Covid, disrupted her business like it did many others. After the initial pandemic shutdowns, her business was helped by federal aid and by a wave of new pet adoptions, but the subsequent supply chain upheaval, labor shortages and surging price inflation forced her hand -- she eventually had to raise the clinic's prices.

