Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone from the vet to the barber is hiking prices. And there's no relief in sight
When Teri Byrd opened her 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in Vashon, Washington, four years ago, her sights were set on growing the business. And she was successful -- at first. But Covid, disrupted her business like it did many others. After the initial pandemic shutdowns, her business was helped by federal aid and by a wave of new pet adoptions, but the subsequent supply chain upheaval, labor shortages and surging price inflation forced her hand -- she eventually had to raise the clinic's prices.
News Channel Nebraska
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
Comments / 0