wdrb.com
Tattoos used to help identify Louisville man accused of carjacking woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who carjacked a woman in the Park DuValle neighborhood earlier this month was captured days later after leading officers on a chase. According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery shortly after 11 a.m....
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
wdrb.com
JCPS middle school basketball coach arrested on assault charges pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night. JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Willky Joseph, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach. According...
wdrb.com
$5 million bond set for woman charged in death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of two women charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana was given a $5 million bond Monday during her first court appearance. Dawn Coleman began crying while being questioned by the judge Monday morning. She was...
wdrb.com
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown. McCubbin spent 17 years...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
wdrb.com
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Sportsplex forced to close for a day after underage suspect set fire to a shower inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sporting complex in Elizabethtown was temporarily closed over the weekend after authorities said someone started a fire on purpose with hundreds of people still inside. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said an investigation determined...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
wdrb.com
New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
wdrb.com
JCPS still needs dozens of school bus drivers as sick days mount
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools still needs 73 more bus drivers for the district as it deals with bus driver sick days mounting. Since the start of the school year, there have been dozens of drivers calling out sick. Data obtained by WDRB News shows the number...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after being hit by car near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Sixth Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
wdrb.com
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
