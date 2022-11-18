ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Tattoos used to help identify Louisville man accused of carjacking woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who carjacked a woman in the Park DuValle neighborhood earlier this month was captured days later after leading officers on a chase. According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery shortly after 11 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS still needs dozens of school bus drivers as sick days mount

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools still needs 73 more bus drivers for the district as it deals with bus driver sick days mounting. Since the start of the school year, there have been dozens of drivers calling out sick. Data obtained by WDRB News shows the number...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after being hit by car near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Sixth Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy