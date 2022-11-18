ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Independent

GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor

A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race.In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not.Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Even though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with...
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
