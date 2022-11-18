Read full article on original website
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
Kennedy avoids runoff in Nov. 8 election, returned to U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday’s election. Democrats Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon came in second and third, respectively. Kennedy defeated a total of 12 opponents in the...
GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor
A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race.In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not.Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Even though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with...
