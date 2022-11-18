ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off

Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
Android Headlines

Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers

Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129

Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
Android Headlines

The Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $199 for Black Friday

For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on a bunch of Fitbit trackers and smartwatches, including the Sense 2 and Versa 4. Both of which were just released back in September and are seeing a big price decrease as part of the sales this week. This is a big deal because of how new the two smartwatches are. But also because both watches are good quality and capable wearables loaded with useful features.
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year

Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
Android Headlines

You can pick up Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 for $229 during Black Friday

Amazon has just dropped the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 down to $229 for the 40mm and $259 for the 44mm models. This is good for an all-time low on both models. And this is the advertised Black Friday price. So now is a good time to grab one. This is good for $50 and $40 off respectively.
Android Headlines

Nearby Share may lose its top spot on Android's share target sheet

Android’s share target sheet may no longer give Nearby Share a prominent spot at the top. Google says an upcoming change will show Nearby Share “in the first row as a sharing option”. The company doesn’t elaborate on it or provide visuals of the proposed change. But its wordings suggest the Nearby Share will be treated the same way as other share targets on the Android system sheet.
Android Headlines

9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss

For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Android Headlines

The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy

Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Android Headlines

Elon Musk ends firing spree at Twitter, starts hiring

Elon Musk is hiring for Twitter. No, it isn’t a typo. The firing spree has ended. Since taking over Twitter about a month ago, Musk has laid off almost two-thirds of the company’s workforce. He started with nearly 7,500 employees and is now left with about 2,700. He is now hiring again. According to The Verge, Musk is “actively recruiting” for roles in engineering and sales.
TEXAS STATE
Android Headlines

Several Google workspace apps are you getting tablet optimizations

Since last year, Google has been putting a lot of work into optimizing Android for tablets. This included optimizing a lot of first-party Google applications to be used on larger displays. This continues, as is delivering much-needed tablet optimizations for several workspace applications. This should come as no surprise to...
Android Headlines

Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset is $200 off for Black Friday

For Black Friday Amazon has drastically lowered the price on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal by $200. This is Bang & Olufsen’s gaming headset and it’s been one of our top choices for gaming headsets all year. Some things to note. This is a premium headset from a luxury audio brand. So it’s extremely expensive for a gaming headset at normal price.
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Roborock's Q7+ robot vacuum is now just $599

Amazon has discounted the Roborock Q7+ robot vacuum down to just $599. That’s down from its regular price of $869. And this is also the model that includes the auto-empty dock. So it’s a pretty good price here for this robot vacuum from Roborock. The Q7+ from Roborock...
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is $500 off

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is one of Samsung’s latest on the market with some cool new features and tech, and it’s currently on sale for Black Friday for $500 less than the regular price. When Samsung announced this monitor earlier this year, it immediately grabbed attention because of its 165Hz refresh rate and 4K UHD resolution screen.
Android Headlines

Google Pixel Fold preview: release date, specs, price & more

After years of rumors and leaks, it actually does seem like Google is getting ready to launch its first foldable smartphone. That device is most often mentioned under the ‘Pixel Fold’ name, but we’re still not sure that will be its final name. In any case, we do have enough info at this point to round things up, and see what to expect when it comes to this device. So, if you’re wondering about the Google Pixel Fold, this preview will interest you.
Android Headlines

Logitech G gaming headsets & more get deep Black Friday discounts

There’s a big Logitech G sale happening on Amazon right now for Black Friday, and you can find all kinds of gaming accessories at big discounts. This includes gaming headsets, gaming mice, gaming keyboards, and mouse mats. And there’s a large variety of each. So every gamer should be able to find something that they like and that fits their setup.
Android Headlines

Don't miss these Black Friday deals on Astro gaming headsets

Astro makes some of the most popular and sought after gaming headsets on the market, and Amazon is discounting a handful of the best ones for Black Friday. Take the Astro A50 for example. Which is down to $249.99. This is Astro’s most high-quality gaming headset and while expensive, it comes with a rich set of features that usually tend to warrant the price for consumers.
Android Headlines

Win a Google Pixel 7 Pro with Android Headlines! – US Giveaway

How about a chance to win a brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro for the holidays? That’s right, we’re giving away a Google Pixel 7 Pro to a lucky AndroidHeadlines reader. Read on to find out how you can enter to win this fabulous prize. Google announced the...
Android Headlines

Auto-rotate & tap-to-wake bugs hit Pixel 6, Pixel 7

New Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 bugs have been discovered, and they impact auto-rotate and tap-to-wake functions. Reports have been spotted on Reddit. A user named ‘BennyBoy218’ said the following: “Seems to be when I’m using YouTube mostly but auto rotate doesn’t kick in. Have to manually activate it myself which is frustrating”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy