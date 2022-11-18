Read full article on original website
Former Waze CEO wants to offer a Twitter alternative with 'Post'
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, things have been… well, irregular. Soon after the deal closed, he made a number of controversial decisions, and that reflected on users. While some are still enjoying Twitter, others are looking for alternatives. Well, a former Waze CEO, Noam Bardin, wants to offer a Twitter alternative in the form of ‘Post’.
Google allegedly paid a hefty sum to Activision to block rival app store
As per Reuters, to prevent major game developers from competing with Google Play Store by launching their own platforms, Google struck deals with 24 major app developers. According to a court filing, Google allegedly paid Activision Blizzard Inc. about $360 million over three years and $30 million over one year to Riot Games, a unit of China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. To keep the gaming company away from competing with Google.
Twitter Blue verification will return later than expected, and with new tricks
Quite recently, Elon Musk said that Twitter Blue verification will be coming back on November 29. He also added that it will be “rock solid” this time around. Well, it seems like that won’t be happening. The Twitter Blue verification will return later than expected, but it will include some new tricks.
Nearby Share is coming to the Android 13 clipboard
Over the years, Google has developed several ways to make sharing easier and more convenient on Android. One method is called Nearby Share, and it’s an Android-exclusive method. Although this method is convenient, Google is going to take it even further. The company is going to add Nearby Share to the Android 13 clipboard.
3 methods to download video from YouTube on Android/PC
Since YouTube doesn’t need any introduction to anyone who belongs to the online world, it has become a compulsive requirement to save this YouTube world in your offline world. When online watching restricts your YouTube access, offline watching breaks all the barriers of online watching limitations. So, through this article, you will get the most effective and sorted three methods to download video from YouTube on Android & Computer.
Several Google workspace apps are you getting tablet optimizations
Since last year, Google has been putting a lot of work into optimizing Android for tablets. This included optimizing a lot of first-party Google applications to be used on larger displays. This continues, as is delivering much-needed tablet optimizations for several workspace applications. This should come as no surprise to...
Auto-rotate & tap-to-wake bugs hit Pixel 6, Pixel 7
New Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 bugs have been discovered, and they impact auto-rotate and tap-to-wake functions. Reports have been spotted on Reddit. A user named ‘BennyBoy218’ said the following: “Seems to be when I’m using YouTube mostly but auto rotate doesn’t kick in. Have to manually activate it myself which is frustrating”.
Google is making Android app bundles mandatory for Google TV & Android TV
Google started rolling out the App Bundle platform back in 2018, which allowed developers to split their apps into different components. Thus, making it easier for the developers to update their apps, and also reducing the download size for the users. Now, Google is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
Nearby Share may lose its top spot on Android's share target sheet
Android’s share target sheet may no longer give Nearby Share a prominent spot at the top. Google says an upcoming change will show Nearby Share “in the first row as a sharing option”. The company doesn’t elaborate on it or provide visuals of the proposed change. But its wordings suggest the Nearby Share will be treated the same way as other share targets on the Android system sheet.
US government investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter is still on the cards
The US government may be mulling an investigation into Elon Musk’s relationships with foreign countries following his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last month. The Biden administration has raised concerns about national security after Musk teamed up with a conglomerate of investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to purchase the social media company. President Joe Biden recently said that this relationship is “worthy of being looked at.”
Donald Trump is back on Twitter after Elon Musk poll
Donald Trump is back on Twitter after almost two years. New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, reversed the permanent ban on the former US president’s account over the weekend following a public poll on the platform. “Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk’s poll read, with buttons to pick Yes and No....
Meta announces new privacy measures for teens on Facebook & Instagram
Meta has announced multiple new measures to protect the privacy of teens on Facebook and Instagram. The company is limiting unwanted interactions between teens and adults and making it easier for teens to access safety tools on the two social media apps. It has also updated the default privacy settings for new teen users.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
If you’re using the iPhone 13 Pro, and thinking of upgrading to Android, the Pixel 7 is probably one of the phones you’re considering. That’s why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro in this article. Despite the fact the Pixel 7 is a brand new smartphone, and a flagship at that, it’s still more affordable than last year’s flagship from Apple. Do note that both of these phones are smaller flagship variants, there are larger models available.
Nearby Share is getting the Material You paint job
Google has been adding Material You to many of its services, both big and small. How small? Well, Google is now giving the Nearby Share interface the Material You paint job. Nearby Share is Google’s answer to Apple’s Airdrop technology. It allows people to quickly and easily share files between other Android devices. The company first unveiled this in Android 9 Pie, and it’s been a staple for the platform ever since.
Google launched a nifty World Cup 2022 mini-game for everyone
As some of you know, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off yesterday. Google is offering a number of ways for you to keep up with the competition, and now the company also launched a nifty mini-game. Google launched a nifty little World Cup 2022 mini-game. All you...
Google Pixel Fold preview: release date, specs, price & more
After years of rumors and leaks, it actually does seem like Google is getting ready to launch its first foldable smartphone. That device is most often mentioned under the ‘Pixel Fold’ name, but we’re still not sure that will be its final name. In any case, we do have enough info at this point to round things up, and see what to expect when it comes to this device. So, if you’re wondering about the Google Pixel Fold, this preview will interest you.
Pixel's At a Glance widget now shows food & grocery delivery status
Google has issued a new update to the At a Glance widget. Pixel’s At a Glance widget is now showing food & grocery delivery status, which makes it even more useful than before. Some of you will know that this feature did appear in the past, but was quickly...
Facebook is removing several fields from public profiles
When you set up a profile on Facebook, you have the option to add all sorts of information to it. This is so that people can get a good idea about who you are and what you’re all about. However, Facebook is going to remove certain items from your public profile. And, these are pretty hefty defining traits about you.
