TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market

FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
thenewscrypto.com

Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX

On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Fox Business

FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings

Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Fortune

FTX users have a leg up on other crypto bankruptcy victims—on paper

Language in FTX's terms of service could help save customers from getting put through the wringer in bankruptcy. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday, capping off an incredibly volatile week that saw the fourth-largest global cryptocurrency exchange collapse in stunning fashion. Approximately 130 FTX-affiliated companies, including the U.S. arm, were...
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
financefeeds.com

Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets

Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

FTX Bankruptcy Filing Uncovers The Lies Of Bankman-Fried

The bankruptcy petition for FTX was made public yesterday, and it has revealed various falsehoods about Sam Bankman-Fried and his workers, demonstrating that the situation is considerably more dire than most people believe it to be. It took almost a week to submit the first-day paperwork that outlines the company’s...
