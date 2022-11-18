Read full article on original website
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
The fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has drawn numerous comparisons to the collapse of Lehman Brothers. But a former Securities and Exchange Commission official likened FTX to the Theranos and Bernie Madoff debacles. "This is worse than Theranos, this is worse than Madoff," John Reed Stark told Yahoo Finance. The...
thenewscrypto.com
Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX
On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
Missouri state pension system lost money in crypto collapse tied to investment in FTX
T.J. Carlson, the pension fund’s chief investment officer, informed the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System’s board of the loss on Thursday, two sources familiar with the investment told The Star Friday.
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
FTX users have a leg up on other crypto bankruptcy victims—on paper
Language in FTX's terms of service could help save customers from getting put through the wringer in bankruptcy. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday, capping off an incredibly volatile week that saw the fourth-largest global cryptocurrency exchange collapse in stunning fashion. Approximately 130 FTX-affiliated companies, including the U.S. arm, were...
Bahamas regulator confirms FTX asset seizure after hack accusation
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack."
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Why did FTX, the biggest crypto exchange in the world, file for bankruptcy?
John J. Ray III has replaced Bankman-Fried as CEO but this saga has had a ripple effect felt throughout the cryptocurrency industry.
financefeeds.com
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
FTX Group has secured just $740 million in crypto that it hopes to recover in bankruptcy after holding more than $5 billion before its collapse
FTX Group has secured in new cold wallets approximately $740 million of cryptocurrency, a new filing said. But that's just a fraction of the digital assets that FTX hopes to recover in bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire listed crypto and stablecoin assets that topped $5 billion before the Chapter 11...
A top Hong Kong crypto firm ends trading after FTX collapse: 'We don't know which counterparties would fail next'
A top crypto firm in Hong Kong is winding down trading activity, according to Reuters. Genesis Block said it would close its over-the-counter trading portal on December 10. The company told customers "we would rather close out all our positions to regain some of our liquidity." A top Hong Kong...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
FTX Bankruptcy Filing Uncovers The Lies Of Bankman-Fried
The bankruptcy petition for FTX was made public yesterday, and it has revealed various falsehoods about Sam Bankman-Fried and his workers, demonstrating that the situation is considerably more dire than most people believe it to be. It took almost a week to submit the first-day paperwork that outlines the company’s...
