After years of rumors and leaks, it actually does seem like Google is getting ready to launch its first foldable smartphone. That device is most often mentioned under the ‘Pixel Fold’ name, but we’re still not sure that will be its final name. In any case, we do have enough info at this point to round things up, and see what to expect when it comes to this device. So, if you’re wondering about the Google Pixel Fold, this preview will interest you.

20 HOURS AGO