Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Several Google workspace apps are you getting tablet optimizations
Since last year, Google has been putting a lot of work into optimizing Android for tablets. This included optimizing a lot of first-party Google applications to be used on larger displays. This continues, as is delivering much-needed tablet optimizations for several workspace applications. This should come as no surprise to...
Android Headlines
3 methods to download video from YouTube on Android/PC
Since YouTube doesn’t need any introduction to anyone who belongs to the online world, it has become a compulsive requirement to save this YouTube world in your offline world. When online watching restricts your YouTube access, offline watching breaks all the barriers of online watching limitations. So, through this article, you will get the most effective and sorted three methods to download video from YouTube on Android & Computer.
Android Headlines
Win a Google Pixel 7 Pro with Android Headlines! – US Giveaway
How about a chance to win a brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro for the holidays? That’s right, we’re giving away a Google Pixel 7 Pro to a lucky AndroidHeadlines reader. Read on to find out how you can enter to win this fabulous prize. Google announced the...
Android Headlines
Google rolls out a slew of new features to Maps, Shopping & Search
Just before the start of the holiday season, Google rolled out a slew of new features to Google Maps, Search, Lens, and Shopping. Google announced these features back in September during the Search On Event. Maps. Google announced it will launch a new visual search experience called Live View. This...
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Android Headlines
Elon Musk ends firing spree at Twitter, starts hiring
Elon Musk is hiring for Twitter. No, it isn’t a typo. The firing spree has ended. Since taking over Twitter about a month ago, Musk has laid off almost two-thirds of the company’s workforce. He started with nearly 7,500 employees and is now left with about 2,700. He is now hiring again. According to The Verge, Musk is “actively recruiting” for roles in engineering and sales.
Android Headlines
The 'Eight Dollars' extension is now available for all major web browsers
The ‘Eight Dollars‘ is a new web extension that allows users to see who has paid for Twitter’s verified badge. This extension is now available for Chrome, Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers via the Chrome Web Store. Firefox users can also install the extension through the Mozilla store.
Android Headlines
Nearby Share is coming to the Android 13 clipboard
Over the years, Google has developed several ways to make sharing easier and more convenient on Android. One method is called Nearby Share, and it’s an Android-exclusive method. Although this method is convenient, Google is going to take it even further. The company is going to add Nearby Share to the Android 13 clipboard.
Android Headlines
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro gets access to Paranoid Android Topaz
Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now have access to Paranoid Android Topaz. In case you’d like to try out a custom ROM, this one is a good option. Do note that this is just a beta we’re talking about, for now. The Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
Nearby Share may lose its top spot on Android's share target sheet
Android’s share target sheet may no longer give Nearby Share a prominent spot at the top. Google says an upcoming change will show Nearby Share “in the first row as a sharing option”. The company doesn’t elaborate on it or provide visuals of the proposed change. But its wordings suggest the Nearby Share will be treated the same way as other share targets on the Android system sheet.
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue verification will return later than expected, and with new tricks
Quite recently, Elon Musk said that Twitter Blue verification will be coming back on November 29. He also added that it will be “rock solid” this time around. Well, it seems like that won’t be happening. The Twitter Blue verification will return later than expected, but it will include some new tricks.
Android Headlines
Former Waze CEO wants to offer a Twitter alternative with 'Post'
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, things have been… well, irregular. Soon after the deal closed, he made a number of controversial decisions, and that reflected on users. While some are still enjoying Twitter, others are looking for alternatives. Well, a former Waze CEO, Noam Bardin, wants to offer a Twitter alternative in the form of ‘Post’.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold preview: release date, specs, price & more
After years of rumors and leaks, it actually does seem like Google is getting ready to launch its first foldable smartphone. That device is most often mentioned under the ‘Pixel Fold’ name, but we’re still not sure that will be its final name. In any case, we do have enough info at this point to round things up, and see what to expect when it comes to this device. So, if you’re wondering about the Google Pixel Fold, this preview will interest you.
Android Headlines
Pixel's At a Glance widget now shows food & grocery delivery status
Google has issued a new update to the At a Glance widget. Pixel’s At a Glance widget is now showing food & grocery delivery status, which makes it even more useful than before. Some of you will know that this feature did appear in the past, but was quickly...
Android Headlines
Meta announces new privacy measures for teens on Facebook & Instagram
Meta has announced multiple new measures to protect the privacy of teens on Facebook and Instagram. The company is limiting unwanted interactions between teens and adults and making it easier for teens to access safety tools on the two social media apps. It has also updated the default privacy settings for new teen users.
Android Headlines
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Android Headlines
Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included
If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year
Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
Comments / 0