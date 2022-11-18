The Tigers gave their seniors a good sendoff in what will be at least some of their final games in Death Valley. After a brief back-and-forth early in the game, LSU took control in a 41-10 win over UAB that moved it to 9-2 on the year. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to form in the win, accounting for more than 400 yards of total offense. Noah Cain had his most productive game of the season, as well, finding the end zone three times.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO