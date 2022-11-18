Read full article on original website
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek ShowNOLA ChicGrambling, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more
On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday
The host explained her absence from the college football morning show.
Rece Davis: LSU Can't Get Into Playoff Over Tennessee
If the LSU Tigers win out and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's believed that they would be the first-ever two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Rece Davis doesn't believe LSU should get in over SEC rival Tennessee. In a recent feature for College...
SEC Football Notes: Alabama Didn’t Get Results It Needed
Alabama was eighth in the nation in the Associated Press, Coaches, and College Football Playoff selections last week and won 34-0 Saturday over Austin Peay. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Crimson Tide fall a spot or two in this week’s polls (the only one that really matters being the Tuesday night reveal of the CFP selection committee).
Twitter reacts to LSU's 41-10 Senior Night win over UAB
The Tigers gave their seniors a good sendoff in what will be at least some of their final games in Death Valley. After a brief back-and-forth early in the game, LSU took control in a 41-10 win over UAB that moved it to 9-2 on the year. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to form in the win, accounting for more than 400 yards of total offense. Noah Cain had his most productive game of the season, as well, finding the end zone three times.
Yardbarker
Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?
Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl. Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?
With 'The Game' Looming, Michigan's Passing Attack Remains A Concern
As the Wolverines prepare for 'The Game', the sample size is big enough at this point to determine that Michigan's passing attack remains a liability
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 18 Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62
The BamaCentral writers break down the action from Coleman Coliseum after another impressive win for the Crimson Tide.
Ole Miss Football Tweets Support of Lane Kiffin Amidst Auburn Rumors
Is Lane Kiffin staying in Oxford? The Ole Miss football twitter account tweeted support of its head coach on Saturday.
