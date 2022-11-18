Read full article on original website
Pella Native McMartin Earns All-American Status for Central
She left Pella High School as its fastest ever 5K runner among girls — and was a national qualifier for the Central Dutch in 2021. In her return trip to race among the best in NCAA Division III, Caroline McMartin earned All-American status earlier today. McMartin placed 24th (22:31)...
Pella Boys Wrestlers Poised for Breakout Season
The past two seasons have seen a surge in success for the Pella boys wrestling team — but by the district meet, many of the talented athletes in green and white just missed state tournament bids. With several key returners and a few talented newcomers, Pella Head Coach Jay...
Central’s McMartin, Silver Gain Cross Country All-America Honors
As icy winds whistled across a snow-blanketed course, the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships presented not only the season’s most competitive field but its harshest conditions Saturday, but Central College’s runners seized the moment. Junior Caroline McMartin (Pella) and senior Caleb Silver (Conrad, BCLUW HS) each gained...
Simpson Cross Country Runner Moon Caps Off Fantastic Season with All-American Honors
Simpson College men’s cross country runner Spencer Moon wrapped up a great season with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Division III Championship to earn All-American status Saturday at Forest Akers Golf Course. Moon became the first Storm runner since 1989 to earn the coveted All-American honor, crossing...
Pella Christian’s Isaac Kacmarynski Receives Scholarship from the IBA
At the Class 1A State Championship Football game Friday night, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Pella Christian senior Isaac Kacmarynski as the recipient of the IBA’s 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Award in Class 1A. Along with the award from the IBA, comes a $1,000 scholarship to the college of...
Iowa Athlete’s Historic Performance Still Admired and Vilified
There are those who want to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Taylor's historic feat with an asterisk, but it's hard to deny the teamwork and talent it took for him to achieve it. On November 20, 2012, the Grinnell basketball player scored an NCAA record 138 points--by himself--in a...
Indianola Boys Basketball Brings Back Wealth of Experience and Talent
The Indianola boys basketball team brings back nearly everyone from their squad in the 2021-22 season, only losing guard Cooper Nailor to graduation, and bringing back Drew Kingery, Charlie Wilmott, Casey Glascock, Brayden Drea, Dakota Heimbaugh, Brady Blake, and Bennett Brueck, and will also see Jackson Overton and Andrew DeWall potentially see minutes at the varsity level as well. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports while bringing everyone back is a big luxury, that doesn’t mean the early practices aren’t full of struggles.
Central Lands 10 on Football All-Conference Squad
Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football squad Friday. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received honorable mention last year.
Norwalk girls wrestlers compete at Nevada tournament; more sports start Monday
Eleven Norwalk girls wrestlers competed in the Central Iowa Kickoff Tournament held Saturday at Nevada. The Warriors scored 30 points and finished 25th out of 28 teams. The top three squads were Perry with 190 points, Raccoon River-Northwest with 173 and Dallas Center-Grimes 156. Norwalk place-winners on the day included...
All-District For Knoxville Football Announced
Knoxville earned 13 players on the all-district football team this season. Earning 2nd team honors was kicker Luka DeJong. DeJong was perfect in ten extra point attempts and went 2/5 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Also getting a special teams nod was punter Max Magana. Magana was 3rd in Class 3A District six in punting average with 35.8 yards per punt. Also earning 2nd team all-district was Noah Keefer, and George Gilbert both offensive at large. Keefer made significant improvement at quarterback this season before suffering a season ending injury in week seven. Jack Bertrand was 2nd team offensive line while Wayne Johnston was 2nd team defensive line. Kale Kincaid, who led the Panthers in tackles this season with 62 was 2nd team defense and his linebacking teammate Tyce Huyck also earned 2nd team. Jay Kellar earned 2nd team defense. Honorable mention was Koby Higginbothan, Spencer VanHauen, Konner Leslie, and Dakota Ramsey. Knoxville finished the season with a 1-8 record and 1-4 in district play.
Pella Girls Basketball Seeking Leap from Returning Players
Three of the graduating seniors from the Pella Girls Basketball team left some shoes to fill for a core group of returning members in 2023. A backcourt combining for 24 points per game with Anna Vander Waal, Anna Childerston, and Reagan Van Wyk has left the Dutch coaching staff seeking some development for those who played a lot behind that group, according to Head Coach Blaine Forsythe.
Central Stretches Men’s Basketball Streak to Three
It wasn’t a one-man show Saturday as the Central College men’s basketball team displayed its balance in extending its win streak to three games with a 72-59 victory over Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday in the Webster University (Mo.) Classic. The 28 points put up by center Joshua Van...
Iowa State set to fight long layoff as well as Milwaukee
Iowa State has routed its first two opponents by a combined 86 points, but the chance to sustain momentum has
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
Van Gorp Pumps in 28 in Central Men’s Basketball Runaway
Center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) owned the paint, and the Central College men’s basketball team owned the game. Van Gorp poured in a career-high 28 points, as the Dutch (2-2) put in another lockdown defensive effort to stifle Webster University (Mo.) 66-45 at the Webster University Classic Friday.
Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
Reed’s Leadership Important For The Melcher-Dallas Girls
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will have just one senior on the team this year. Kasyn Reed will be looked on to provide the kind of leadership that Coach Kelsey Goff wants. Goff tells KNIA Sports Reed has been a four year veteran and will be a great asset for the Saints.
Two Simpson Football Players Selected to ARC Teams
Simpson football seniors Reed Worth and Wyatt Schaben were selected to the 2022 All-American Rivers Conference Football Team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Worth was selected as a 2nd Team honoree, and led the conference in receiving yards with 1,157, touchdown catches with 13, and yards per game in 115.7. Schaben was named as an Honorable Mention, leading the conference in tackles with 98 overall tackles and 83 tackles in American Rivers Conference play. Find a link to the full honorees below.
VIP: Iowa State basketball Official Visit weekend preview
As is certainly the case this time of year, it will be a busy weekend in Ames and the land of the Cyclones. The football team hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and for Senior.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Thinks A Top Half Finish In BGC
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad hopes to contend for at least a top half finish in the Bluegrass Conference this season. The Saints started slowly last season as they were short handed but caught fire in the second half of the season to post a 6-4 conference record and finish in 5th place. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports the BGC will be again very tough at the top.
