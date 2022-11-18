Knoxville earned 13 players on the all-district football team this season. Earning 2nd team honors was kicker Luka DeJong. DeJong was perfect in ten extra point attempts and went 2/5 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Also getting a special teams nod was punter Max Magana. Magana was 3rd in Class 3A District six in punting average with 35.8 yards per punt. Also earning 2nd team all-district was Noah Keefer, and George Gilbert both offensive at large. Keefer made significant improvement at quarterback this season before suffering a season ending injury in week seven. Jack Bertrand was 2nd team offensive line while Wayne Johnston was 2nd team defensive line. Kale Kincaid, who led the Panthers in tackles this season with 62 was 2nd team defense and his linebacking teammate Tyce Huyck also earned 2nd team. Jay Kellar earned 2nd team defense. Honorable mention was Koby Higginbothan, Spencer VanHauen, Konner Leslie, and Dakota Ramsey. Knoxville finished the season with a 1-8 record and 1-4 in district play.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO