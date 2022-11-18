Read full article on original website
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
Woman charged after stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has been charged after an early morning stabbing in Scranton. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. What started out as a verbal argument turned physical when McMorris stabbed the man in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
Two men facing charges for threats
Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside
Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
Minersville Man Wanted After Failing to Appear to Serve Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County Detectives are seeking a Minersville man who failed to show up for his prison sentence. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Victor Manuel Moulier, 45, of Minersville. Moulier, is described as a White Hispanic male,...
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home
Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
State Police Respond to Suicidal Male on Interstate 81 near Frackville
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville responded to a suicidal male along Interstate 81. According to Troopers, on Monday, November 14th, 2022, around 2:30pm, multiple State Police units responded to Interstate 81 near mile marker 124 in Ryan Township, near Frackville, for a report of a suicidal male standing on an overpass, then darting out in front of traffic.
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
State police search for suspect in armed robbery
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning. According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am. Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Fire heavily damages home in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say
Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
Teen Struck by Vehicle in Pottsville
A teen suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pottsville on Tuesday. According to Chief of Police John R. Morrow, on Tuesday, November 14, 2022, around 2:50pm, the Pottsville Bureau of Police responded to the intersections of North 16th St. and Mount Hope Ave. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
