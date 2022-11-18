Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO