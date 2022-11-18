Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio

the Republican philosophy in Ohio is "we got it, how can we keep it" me it moral, legal or not. keep voting for your Jordan's, DeWine an larose....you're cutting your own throats and giving up what few rights you have left. BTW, gym Jordan wins the contest.
Well Aaron you should care! The republicans ran on the premise of inflation and how they would fix inflation that President Biden caused. Now none of them are even mentioning inflation! It is all about wasting our tax dollars investigating just because their idol, who broke multiple laws - financial, quid pro quo for starters is being investigated. And they have always known that President Biden hasn’t “caused” the inflation… many events have contributed. So, yes you and I should pay very close attention
The GOP campaigned on the border crisis, crime and energy costs yet the very first thing they announced yesterday was their plan to investigate Hunter Biden, covid, Dr Fauchi and the entire Biden Family..... Let Trump's 'RevengeTour' begin. Jim Jordan said yesterday it's his 'constitutional duty' to get to the bottom of these issues. Where was Jim Jordan's 'constitutional duty' when we're trying to investigate the January 6th insurrection??
