Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio

By Laura Johnston, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
scoot666
2d ago

the Republican philosophy in Ohio is "we got it, how can we keep it" me it moral, legal or not. keep voting for your Jordan's, DeWine an larose....you're cutting your own throats and giving up what few rights you have left. BTW, gym Jordan wins the contest.

2d ago

Well Aaron you should care! The republicans ran on the premise of inflation and how they would fix inflation that President Biden caused. Now none of them are even mentioning inflation! It is all about wasting our tax dollars investigating just because their idol, who broke multiple laws - financial, quid pro quo for starters is being investigated. And they have always known that President Biden hasn’t “caused” the inflation… many events have contributed. So, yes you and I should pay very close attention

UseYourBrain
2d ago

The GOP campaigned on the border crisis, crime and energy costs yet the very first thing they announced yesterday was their plan to investigate Hunter Biden, covid, Dr Fauchi and the entire Biden Family..... Let Trump's 'RevengeTour' begin. Jim Jordan said yesterday it's his 'constitutional duty' to get to the bottom of these issues. Where was Jim Jordan's 'constitutional duty' when we're trying to investigate the January 6th insurrection??

Cleveland.com

Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Washington Examiner

LaRose wants to change threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose believes there is literally too much in the Ohio Constitution. The 67,000 words in the state constitution contains things that have no place in the constitution, according to LaRose, and he announced he supports a joint resolution introduced Thursday in the Ohio General Assembly to make it harder to add more.
13abc.com

Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that address drop boxes, voter ID, early voting hours and absentee ballot deadlines. House Republicans rolled out a series of changes to House Bill 294 this week ahead of a committee hearing...
wyso.org

Oath Keeper and Ohio native Jessica Watkins apologizes during seditious conspiracy trial

The Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial has been going on for nearly two months in Washington D.C. One of the five defendants is Jessica Watkins of Champaign County. The defense rested its case on behalf of Watkins on Thursday. WYSO’s All Things Considered Host Jerry Kenney spoke with reporter Leila Goldstein who has been watching the case from the courthouse.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

