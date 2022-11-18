Conway High fires its football coach, report says
Conway High School will be looking for a new head football coach.
The school let go of Carlton Terry this week after six seasons as head coach, according to a report from Ian Guerin of My Horry News.
Terry, a former Conway standout, was an longtime assistant coach for the Tigers under Chuck Jordan before replacing him as the school’s head coach in 2017. Conway went 4-7 this season and lost 48-0 to Summerville in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Terry had a 24-34 overall record at Conway, with his best year coming in his first season in 2017. The Tigers went 10-2 that year, won the Region 6-5A championship and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Terry was making $78,681 annually for his coaching and teaching duties at the school, according to a salary database compiled by The State newspaper.
Conway is the third Grand Strand football coaching opening, joining Georgetown and Green Sea Floyds.
SC football coach job openings
A look at openings for SC high school football jobs.
School — Former School — New Coach
- Berea — Julius Prince — TBA
- Colleton County — Kris Howell — TBA
- Conway — Carlton Terry — TBA
- Darlington — Raymond Jennings — TBA
- Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — TBA
- Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — TBA
- Landrum — Jason Farmer — TBA
- May River — Rodney Summers — TBA
- North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA
- Pickens — Chad Smith — TBA
- Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — TBA
- Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — TBA
- Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — TBA
