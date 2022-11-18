ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway High fires its football coach, report says

By Lou Bezjak
The Sun News
 2 days ago

Conway High School will be looking for a new head football coach.

The school let go of Carlton Terry this week after six seasons as head coach, according to a report from Ian Guerin of My Horry News.

Terry, a former Conway standout, was an longtime assistant coach for the Tigers under Chuck Jordan before replacing him as the school’s head coach in 2017. Conway went 4-7 this season and lost 48-0 to Summerville in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Terry had a 24-34 overall record at Conway, with his best year coming in his first season in 2017. The Tigers went 10-2 that year, won the Region 6-5A championship and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Terry was making $78,681 annually for his coaching and teaching duties at the school, according to a salary database compiled by The State newspaper.

Conway is the third Grand Strand football coaching opening, joining Georgetown and Green Sea Floyds.

SC football coach job openings

A look at openings for SC high school football jobs.

School — Former School — New Coach

  • Berea — Julius Prince — TBA
  • Colleton County — Kris Howell — TBA
  • Conway — Carlton Terry — TBA
  • Darlington — Raymond Jennings — TBA
  • Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — TBA
  • Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — TBA
  • Landrum — Jason Farmer — TBA
  • May River — Rodney Summers — TBA
  • North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA
  • Pickens — Chad Smith — TBA
  • Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — TBA
  • Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — TBA
  • Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — TBA

The Sun News

