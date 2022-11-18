Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
FAFSA Fest helps students apply for college financial aid
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Education Foundation hosted a community FAFSA Fest (Federal Application for Student Aid) on Saturday at the Edgerton Recreation Center. The free event provided hands-on support for college-bound high school seniors with the assistance of volunteers.
WHEC TV-10
Local businesses rattled following Colorado Mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some businesses in Rochester are rethinking security following another mass shooting this year. A gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub on Sunday and fatally shot five people. Peter Mohr, the owner of Bachelor Forum, Rochester’s oldest gay bar says, he feels forced to think about...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Education Foundation holds FAFSA Fest to help college applicants
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s college application season for high school seniors, and they can tell you the worst part is figuring out how they’re going to pay for their degree. The Rochester Education Foundation held a FAFSA Fest Saturday to help college-bound students answer that question. The Federal Application For Student Aid determines how much federal tuition assistance a student can get.
WHEC TV-10
Local businesses Sweat Pea and Craft Cannery win prizes at Grow NY competition
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition. Its a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester LGBTQ+ groups mourning the loss of five victims killed in Colorado club mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — LGBTQ+ groups in Rochester are mourning the loss of the five victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado. “Out Alliance” says, gay clubs, and bars are meant to be a safe space for their community. Andrew Moran, the board president of the organization says this shooting brought him back mentally to 2016, when a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse Night Club in Florida.
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet ROC hosts clinic to help runners and walkers feel safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Fleet Feet ROC teamed up with Martial Arts America to teach runners and walkers personal protection and self-defense techniques when they are out getting their steps in. See events Fleet Feet ROC holds for those interested in running or walking with others here.
WHEC TV-10
Local church celebrates its 50th anniversary. Future plans are to establish another church
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Higher Ground Church of God of Prophecy has been operating in Rochester for half of a century. Across those 50 years, the church has had four different addresses, seen its membership grow to over 150 parishioners, established regular charitable events, and gotten through the Covid-19 pandemic. Their future plans are to go into the community to preach, and to establish a church in another area of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
PHOTOS: RFD deploys search & rescue team to Erie County after snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department and the Monroe County Special Operations Unit deployed an urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The team will help with rescues throughout the Buffalo area, including those involving buildings that have collapsed due to the weight of snow from this week’s lake effect snowstorm. Erie County is currently under a state of emergency because of the weather event.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 20, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, learn more about the local and national rise in anti-Semitism against Jews. Karen Elam, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate, and Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, talk about examples of the discrimination Jews are facing, right here in our community.
WHEC TV-10
A Horse’s Friend hosts open house at new farm location
RUSH, N.Y. – A Horse’s Friend held an open house on Sunday at their new location in the Town of Rush. Members of the community got a chance to visit the new facility, meet their 19 program horses, and learn more about our horsemanship program opportunities. Established in...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester will partner with DOJ to reduce violent crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester has been chosen by the Department of Justice to be part of the National Public Safety Partnership. As a PSP city, Rochester will receive support from the DOJ to reduce violent crime and increase community engagement. The PSP enables law enforcement, and prosecutors to receive...
WHEC TV-10
RMSC hosts 50th annual holiday arts and crafts fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Museum and Science Center celebrated their 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale. The sale, filled with works by more than 175 fine artists and crafts people, took place throughout four floors of the RMSC and Eisenhart Auditorium. The yearly event was held...
WHEC TV-10
Would a ‘dangerousness standard’ help reduce gun violence?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Would keeping suspected shooters locked up while they await trial keep our streets safer – or infringe on their constitutional rights?. It’s a debate that seems to have divided many in the Rochester community. Some city leaders say a dangerousness standard has to be...
WHEC TV-10
Lithium battery fire at RIT; no serious injuries
UPDATE: At 3:17 p.m. on Sunday Henrietta Fire District units were dispatched to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall on the RIT campus for a reported lithium ion battery fire on the 8th floor. Crews arrived to find a fire in a work area, on the 8th floor. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no serious injuries. Due to the volatile nature of lithium ion batteries, a hazardous materials incident was also declared. This is now a common practice due to the chemical reactions involved with these fires. The battery in question today was for an “E Bike” type scooter. These types of batteries have caused several fatal fires in the NYC area. Assistance was provided at the scene by the City of Rochester FD, Gates FD, CHS EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WHEC TV-10
Former Penfield student-athletes react to firing of David Hennessey
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Coaches can be important figures in the lives of so many athletes. For hundreds, if not thousands, who ran cross country or track & field at Penfield High School, David Hennessey was that figure. “He’s just been a mentor for so many of us, that...
WHEC TV-10
Rev. Stewart passes torch as leader of United Christian Leadership Ministry
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local faith group celebrated its longtime leader as he handed over the reins to his successor. Rev. Lewis Stewart helped to found the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York back in 2013. Since then, he’s been “speaking truth to power, with love” as...
WHEC TV-10
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
WHEC TV-10
New wind farms are coming to Steuben County and other upstate NY areas
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — Four new wind farms are coming to New York. The New York State Public Service Commission approved the plans to build these new farms in upstate New York. Two of those plans are slated for construction in Steuben County, the other two in Broome and...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
WHEC TV-10
Five new businesses, including Juan and Maria’s Empanadas, are coming to Marketplace Mall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five new tenants are coming to Marketplace Mall. ZOKE, Floor and Decor, Pita Chik, and Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop are all slated to open in 2023. Marketplace Senior Apartments will open in 2024. ZOKE, a locally owned bar and grill, will open next to Bath and Body Works.
