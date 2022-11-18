Read full article on original website
Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility
These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
Beware Before You Buy: Fake New Hampshire Small Business Websites
As the holiday shopping season gets underway, the state issued a warning about fake websites posing as legitimate New Hampshire small businesses. State Attorney General John Formella said the fake websites will offer items available for sale at a deep discount and the option to contact the "sales department" to make a purchase using a wire transfer of funds.
NHPR
As N.H. faces a dire shortage of direct care workers, a state commission looks for solutions
New Hampshire already faces a shortage of nursing assistants, home health aides and other direct care workers. But a state commission says thousands more will be needed as the population ages. The New Hampshire Commission on Aging says strengthening that workforce — which helps people with disabilities and older adults...
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.
maineinsights.com
Mills Administration Announces $23.7 Million Unemployment Tax Cut for Maine Businesses Strategic investments will reduce unemployment taxes in 2023
Augusta, MAINE – The Mills Administration announced today that many Maine businesses will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year thanks to strategic investments by Governor Mills in Maine’s unemployment trust fund. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed that $382 million in Federal COVID relief...
WMUR.com
Data from New Hampshire Hospital Association shows COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 100 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Hospital Association data shows the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals have remained under 100 for one week for the first time since September. NHHA reported 88 people in hospitals who tested positive for the virus Tuesday, down by...
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant to expand, under national push to strengthen food supply chain
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received...
Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
Spirit of Giving 2022: List of New Hampshire nonprofit groups in need this holiday season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is highlighting organizations and/or nonprofit initiatives in its annual "Spirit of Giving" series. Learn more about how you can help or get more information below:
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 92 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from Sunday's 89, but a decrease from Saturday's 97 patients. Of those 92 people, 27...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WCAX
Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to petroleum analyzers with GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to reach the highest seasonal cost for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis, says the national average will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. That’s nearly 30 cents higher than last year and more than 20 cents higher than the previous record set in 2012. But that won’t deter people from hitting the road.
Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit
About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Two Degree Difference: Fastest warming season in Vermont
In this week's Two Degree Difference we explore the four very different seasons and which ones are warming the fastest in Vermont.
