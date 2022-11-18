Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
cw39.com
How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends. The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a...
cw39.com
How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
cw39.com
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to many historians and the Legislative Reference Library of Texas, the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock. Texas’s Thanksgiving began with Spanish explorer Juan...
cw39.com
Which toys have been recalled this year?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Congressman Lloyd Doggett and an advocacy group warned Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys Monday. The Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report that examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.
cw39.com
Food drive ahead of 44th annual Super Feast seeks donations to feed thousands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Despite temperatures in the low 40s and light rain, donations poured in Monday for the Super Turkey Food Drive. The donations the drive brings in at five locations across the Houston area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feed tens of thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the 44th annual Super Feast.
cw39.com
This test gives hope of detecting this low-survival rate cancer
HOUSTON (KIAH) – November is Pancreatic Awareness Month. This little-known cancer has a very low survival rate. According to the Texas Cancer Registry Annual Report 2022, pancreatic cancer has been on the rise for the past two decades, making this disease the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the state. The report also showed the five-year survival rate for this type of cancer to be 14 percent.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Texas was sure in the winning feeling over this November weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs have remained undefeated after an unbelievable come-from-behind win against Baylor and the Dallas Cowboys were dominant over the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the only winning going on.
cw39.com
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
