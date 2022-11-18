Read full article on original website
Omega X Reportedly Experienced Verbal Abuse From Agency CEO
Over the last few days, allegations surrounding the alleged mistreatment of the 11-man group Omega X have dominated the discourse in K-pop communities online. Now, the conversations have gotten louder following a video report by SBS News. On Monday, October 24, SBS Entertainment News shared the almost five-minute video on...
Netflix and Allure Celebrate the Power of Artistry as Self-Expression
On November 3, streaming service Netflix and beauty publication Allure joined forces to celebrate the power of artistry as self-expression. The event, hosted by Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel, highlighted the work of stylists who are setting trends and shaping looks of popular characters in Netflix productions. This was also an opportunity to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Raf Simons to Shut Down Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons stunned the industry on November 21 when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
