Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway .

Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver was identified as Darrell Blacklock from Cromwell, and he was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say the other driver was identified as Ryan Dickerson, also from Cromwell. HCSO says Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene and was turned over to the Henderson County Coroner’s office.

Law enforcement officials say the driver of the third, recreational vehicle was identified as William Kirkwood of Evansville.

HCSO says this incident is still under investigation, but what is known thus far is the RV driven by Kirkwood rear ended the F150 driven by Dickerson which then rear ended the Honda driven by Blacklock.

