Doral, FL

Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL
Click10.com

Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach. The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL

