A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO