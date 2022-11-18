Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Miami
FHP Search For Suspect After Man Fatally Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that left a man dead in SW Miami-Dade, officials said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue on Saturday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victim died on the scene, the FHP said. A...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Click10.com
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
Click10.com
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Little Havana
MIAMI – Early Sunday morning CBS4 received reports of a barricaded suspect in Little Havanna. Police say this all started when the suspect shot someone in the hand.
Click10.com
Man charged with killing woman in Miami high rise faces judge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in the case of a murder at a Miami high rise appeared in a South Florida courtroom this weekend. The suspect, 24-year-old Haider Rana, faced a judge on Saturday after being accused of fatally shooting a woman in May of last year.
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
Click10.com
Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after 41-year-old shot, killed in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a man dead in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. BSO deputies responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 300 block of West Copans Road.
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at...
cw34.com
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Police Investigate Crash That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old
An investigation continued after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police. On Thursday, crossing guards were out and about and indications still marked...
WPBF News 25
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
Click10.com
Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami
MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
Click10.com
BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach. The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
Click10.com
Miramar Parkway shooting happened almost 3 years ago and families still don’t have answers
HIALEAH, Fla. – On December 5, 2019, Frank Ordonez was shot and killed in a Broward County shootout on Miramar Parkway. The UPS driver was hijacked by two robbers in Miami Dade County, the pair had robbed a Coral Gables jewelry store before kidnapping Ordonez. The three were on...
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
