ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000

Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail

You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Toys for Tots campaign gets big boost from a cop on a roof in Oakboro

The annual Toys for Tots campaign, which raises funds and toy donations solely for children in Stanly County, received a big boost Wednesday from an annual Oakboro event. Oakboro Police Chief T.J. Smith, for the fifth year in a row, climbed the ladder up to the roof of the NAPA Auto Parts store in town to raise awareness and money for the campaign.
OAKBORO, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year

LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
LINCOLNTON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte man accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme pleads not guilty

CHARLOTTE — The man at the center of a Ponzi scheme that scammed dozens of investors out of millions pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday. A newly unsealed criminal indictment reveals details about Wynn Charlebois, from Charlotte, who allegedly carried out the scheme from 2015 until at least October 2022. He is accused of using his companies to get funds from investors as loans, subscription agreements, co-investments, and participation investments, the court records show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death

FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Ellerbe Farmers Day Parade 2022

ELLERBE — Richmond County farmers rolled their tractors down Main Street on Saturday for the 26th annual Farmers Day Parade. The event serves as the kickoff to Farm-City Week. Onlookers lined the streets as the tractors, emergency vehivles, classic autos passed by. Other entrants included the Ellerbe Middle cheerleaders,...
ELLERBE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail

Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
CLAREMONT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy