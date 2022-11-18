Read full article on original website
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man was arrested for threatening to kill a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officer and vowing to execute members of a fact-checking organization if they didn’t cease and desist defamation and slander of ‘MAGA Republicans’ and former president Donald Trump.
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000
Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Toys for Tots campaign gets big boost from a cop on a roof in Oakboro
The annual Toys for Tots campaign, which raises funds and toy donations solely for children in Stanly County, received a big boost Wednesday from an annual Oakboro event. Oakboro Police Chief T.J. Smith, for the fifth year in a row, climbed the ladder up to the roof of the NAPA Auto Parts store in town to raise awareness and money for the campaign.
LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year
LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 19th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte man accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme pleads not guilty
CHARLOTTE — The man at the center of a Ponzi scheme that scammed dozens of investors out of millions pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday. A newly unsealed criminal indictment reveals details about Wynn Charlebois, from Charlotte, who allegedly carried out the scheme from 2015 until at least October 2022. He is accused of using his companies to get funds from investors as loans, subscription agreements, co-investments, and participation investments, the court records show.
Juvenile makes threats against North Carolina school
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death
FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
Trial pushed for man charged in pregnant Albermarle woman’s disappearance
ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) - The trial of the man charged in the disappearance of a 25-year-old Albemarle woman feared dead won’t happen in the “foreseeable future,” authorities said. Joseph Lee Rhodes has been charged with the first-degree murder of Sasha Lee Naylor and the woman’s unborn child....
PHOTOS: Ellerbe Farmers Day Parade 2022
ELLERBE — Richmond County farmers rolled their tractors down Main Street on Saturday for the 26th annual Farmers Day Parade. The event serves as the kickoff to Farm-City Week. Onlookers lined the streets as the tractors, emergency vehivles, classic autos passed by. Other entrants included the Ellerbe Middle cheerleaders,...
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of detective
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is again mourning the loss of one of its own. Sheriff Mark Gulledge announced Thursday the unexpected death of Detective James Hamby. According to a post, Hamby died at his home Wednesday night. Hamby was a criminal investigator and the Crime...
Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail
Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
