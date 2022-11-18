Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Said Dating in Her 50s ‘Sucks’
Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated cover star Paulina Porizkova, 57, is dating, and she said it’s terrible (supermodels are just like us!). On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Porizkova said that at her age, the dating pool is very small. “It’s a small pool, dirty little puddle,” she said.
Taylor Swift Responds to Ticketmaster’s ‘Eras’ Tour Presale Disaster: ‘It Pisses Me Off’
Taylor Swift has responded to the disastrous Eras Tour presale. Well, can you even call it a presale when Ticketmaster has canceled the general sale due to “insufficient ticket inventory” and “extraordinarily high demands”?. Swift began her statement by expressing her disappointment with Ticketmaster, noting her...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’ After 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be over, darling. According to multiple sources who spoke with People, Wilde and Styles are “taking a break” after two years together—and I just realized we should have been using WildStyle as their ship name this whole time. “He's still touring...
Jenna Ortega Dressed Like a Goth Bride for Wednesday's Black Carpet Premiere
Jenna Ortega wore a glamorous goth bridal gown from Versace spring/summer 2023 collection and matching black veil to the black carpet premiere of Wednesday. Fittingly, the event was held on a Wednesday. Directed by Tim Burton, the Addams Family spinoff series will premiere November 23 on Netflix. Ortega has been...
Zoë Kravitz Just Shared the Backstory of That Infamous Channing Tatum Bike Pic
Zoë Kravitz is finally ready to give us the scoop on that unforgettable paparazzi photo of her riding behind boyfriend Channing Tatum on his BMX bike. As you may recall, the image became the quintessential meme of summer 2021. (See it here.) Tatum, for his part, has an enduring...
Blake Lively’s ‘Antique Grandma’ Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Fall nail ideas can come from anywhere, as Blake Lively just proved. Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture too. It seems Lively, meanwhile, gets her personal inspo from…wallpaper.
Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion
Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
We’re Living in the Revenge-Dress Era
It was the summer of 1994. The dress was black, off-the-shoulder, short, and form fitting. The look might not sound scandalous by today’s standards, but when Princess Diana wore the little black Christina Stambolian cocktail dress to a London event on the same day that her husband, Prince Charles, admitted to the world that he’d been having an affair, she may as well have been gleefully bashing the prince’s car windows in with a baseball bat, à la Beyoncé during the Lemonade era. Diana’s now iconic “revenge dress” was a sleek silk weapon, a sartorial sword. It told the world, and her ex, that she had no plans to shrink away in self-pity.
Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Would Make a Very Cute Couple
You know what they say when one reality show love story comes to an end. There's always another showmance waiting in the wings. Bachelorette star Gabby Windey just ended her engagement to Erich Schwer, but her fans are already shipping her and fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino—best known as the unexpectedly hot former star of MTV's Jersey Shore.
Kim Petras Paid Homage to Britney Spears at the American Music Awards
Every year, the red carpet at the American Music Awards is full of bold fashion statements. These are musicians and performers, after all—they know a thing or two about dramatic style. Kim Petras used her fashion choices to pay homage to Britney Spears. Specifically, she recreated the iconic denim...
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! Or as I like call it, the official arrival of cozy TV season. It's a chance to eat all the leftovers and snuggle up on the couch to watch all your nostalgic favorites as you take advantage of the great holiday sales. But even with the...
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Smitten’ With Leonardo DiCaprio
It’s cuffing season, which means Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio could be hovering dangerously close to the “define the relationship” dating milestone. On November 22, People reported that the model, 27, and the actor, 48, are continuing to get cozy—despite Hadid’s absence from DiCaprio’s star-studded birthday bash earlier this month. (Leo is a Scorpio, obviously.)
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Is Over Being Dismissed as ‘Cute’
Haley Lu Richardson understands that being labeled “cute” can be a double-edged sword. Name-calling is one of the oldest power-plays in the book: It’s just as cutting in the boardroom as it was on the playground, but since it never causes physical harm, it’s easily dismissed. And while we all know the “sticks and stones” rhyme, anyone who’s been called a bitch or a slut (or stuck with any label she doesn’t identify with) understands just how damaging name-calling can be. In Mislabeled, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the role name-calling or labels played in their pasts—and how it’s shaped the women they are today.
Glamour
New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0