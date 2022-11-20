Traffic Alert: Road closures for 2022 Philadelphia Marathon

The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend.

Several streets will be closed throughout the city during the weekend through Sunday, Nov. 20.

City officials say traffic delays can be expected. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time and proceed with caution during race weekend.

"Due to increased security in the Parkway area, parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced. Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced. City officials urge motorists to refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal," the Office of Special Events said.

The Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend, organized by the Office of the Managing Director, welcomes over 30,000 runners, 60,000 spectators, and 3,000 volunteers each year to the city.

Roadways and areas that will be impacted include:

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20.

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.

The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday November 20.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 19. The full route can be viewed online.

Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 20. The full route can be viewed online.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions by Date

As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.

Public Transportation

Philadelphia's mass transit system (SEPTA) offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city. Below is a summary of SEPTA detours (from the SEPTA website) that will be in effect during Marathon Race Weekend. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.

Bus detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA's System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on Twitter for updates. Detour times are subject to change.

Detours: Half Marathon & Marathon

Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

In addition to the routes noted below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street. Routing information will be posted to System Status prior to the event.

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

Customers can take Regional Rail Trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines. Check the SEPTA website for schedule information and updates.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text RUNPHL (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Impact on Cultural Institutions

While cultural institutions along or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will experience the greatest impact from the race, they generally will maintain normal weekend hours of operation on Marathon Race Weekend. These institutions include: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, Fairmount Water Works, The Franklin Institute, Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central Library, The Galleries at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Perelman Building Annex, Rodin Museum, and Eastern State Penitentiary.

Parking may be available at or near the cultural institutions, but using public transportation is strongly encouraged. The institutions' individual websites should be referenced for information on exhibit hours, ticket admission, and parking accommodations.