Putnam County, WV

Man who drove into West Virginia Dairy Queen indicted for attempted murder

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of driving into a Scott Depot Dairy Queen was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

41-year-old Casey Oxley was indicted for attempted murder, destruction of property, assault on emergency service personnel, and assault of a healthcare worker.

Man held on $100k bond after driving into Dairy Queen

According to a criminal complaint , troopers responded to the Dairy Queen at 4254 Teays Valley Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident in late May of 2022.

A Kia SUV was driven into the building and was trapped in the kitchen area of the Dairy Queen. Oxley was the driver of the vehicle. When asked if he drove the vehicle into the building on purpose, police say that Oxley said, “yeah.”

The criminal complaint also states that Oxley shoved an EMT worker when he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Upon arrival at CAMC to be treated for his injuries, Mr. Oxley allegedly struck an emergency room doctor in the face with his palm.

Police determined that five Dairy Queen employees were in immediate danger when Mr. Oxley struck the building.

Oxley was charged at the time with five counts of attempted malicious assault, one count of battery on a healthcare provider, one count of battery of emergency medical personnel, one count of assault on emergency medical personnel, and one count of reckless driving.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

