qcnews.com
Man shot, killed in Hickory, suspect arrested, deputies say
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Hickory Sunday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory.
qcnews.com
Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
qcnews.com
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from southeast Charlotte gas station
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the incident happened at the Sam's Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in South Charlotte. Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes …. Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive....
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. Robinson died on or about Oct. 29, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the FBI said. MYSTERY IN MEXICO: Continuing...
qcnews.com
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held on Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of...
qcnews.com
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part of I-117 in south Charlotte is closed after a crash Friday, according to NCDOT. The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-77 near West Arrowood Road. Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m. The expected...
qcnews.com
Mecklenburg Co. has 13th rabies case in ’22
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte officials are warning residents in the Park Road-Woodlawn Road area to be on the lookout after a positive rabies case. Officials say a rabies-infected raccoon was recently in the Sterling Place (28029) area. There was no domestic pet, or human exposure reported.
qcnews.com
Helping ex-inmates re-enter society in Charlotte
A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh...
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Winter-like chill continues around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Winter-like chill continues this weekend!. After a gusty overnight in the mountains, winds will start to subside there through the day. It stays breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but not nearly as gusty. Winds will bite though, as cold air rushes in…highs get stuck in the 30s in the High Country!
Cold start to workweek before gradual warm-up through Thanksgiving; wet weather returns to Charlotte Friday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and clear to kick off the work week as 20s take hold early Monday morning. Mostly clear skies have really allowed temperatures to rapidly decrease overnight due to radiative cooling. This is much like sleeping without a blanket in winter. Any heat we saw on Sunday was quickly lost […]
qcnews.com
Commerce, housing discussed at Charlotte town hall
Charlotte city leaders hosted a town hall to hear concerns about everything, from public housing to safety and local business support. Commerce, housing discussed at Charlotte town hall. Charlotte city leaders hosted a town hall to hear concerns about everything, from public housing to safety and local business support. Raleigh...
