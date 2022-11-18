CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Winter-like chill continues this weekend!. After a gusty overnight in the mountains, winds will start to subside there through the day. It stays breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but not nearly as gusty. Winds will bite though, as cold air rushes in…highs get stuck in the 30s in the High Country!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO