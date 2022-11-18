ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Man shot, killed in Hickory, suspect arrested, deputies say

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Hickory Sunday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part of I-117 in south Charlotte is closed after a crash Friday, according to NCDOT. The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-77 near West Arrowood Road. Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m. The expected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mecklenburg Co. has 13th rabies case in ’22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte officials are warning residents in the Park Road-Woodlawn Road area to be on the lookout after a positive rabies case. Officials say a rabies-infected raccoon was recently in the Sterling Place (28029) area. There was no domestic pet, or human exposure reported.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Helping ex-inmates re-enter society in Charlotte

A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Winter-like chill continues around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Winter-like chill continues this weekend!. After a gusty overnight in the mountains, winds will start to subside there through the day. It stays breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but not nearly as gusty. Winds will bite though, as cold air rushes in…highs get stuck in the 30s in the High Country!
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Commerce, housing discussed at Charlotte town hall

Charlotte city leaders hosted a town hall to hear concerns about everything, from public housing to safety and local business support. Commerce, housing discussed at Charlotte town hall. Charlotte city leaders hosted a town hall to hear concerns about everything, from public housing to safety and local business support. Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy