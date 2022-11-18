Read full article on original website
Justice announces Omnis to come to Wyoming County, plans to use coal waste for economic development
MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – After investing in Bluefield back in March, a leading tech company known as Omnis has come to Wyoming County. Governor Jim Justice was joined by many other dignitaries and community members in Mullens Thursday to announce the arrival of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). They...
DHHR reports 809 active COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2022, there are currently 809 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Democratic delegate elect Elliot Pritt discusses superminority win and the next steps he plans to take
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Following last Tuesday’s election, Democratic Delegate Elect, Elliot Pritt now faces an extreme superminority in the legislature. Pritt will enter the House with just 12 other Democratic seats out of 100 total. As the only Democratic candidate left in the entire coalfields, he...
Ten tips for Pest-Free Holiday baking
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Several families cherish baking during the holiday season. However, before stocking up on supplies, The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) shares tips to prevent a pantry pest infestation. To help families enjoy the holiday baking season, the NPMA shares ten essential tips to prevent...
Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition addressing Veterans Affairs’ abortion rule
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a coalition of 15 attorneys general in a letter to Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough. The coalition is challenging a new VA rule providing abortion access and counseling at the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities for veterans...
One Tank Trip: Winter Wonderland Light Display
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – You don’t have to go very far, nor even barely use up a tank of gas getting there, to see one of the best Christmas lights displays around. Everybody’s favorite, Winter Wonderland Light Display is making its return to Fayette County Park yet again.
