Breakthrough – Wittenbrink’s Clutch Scoring Paces IU’s Soccer Run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Goalkeepers beware. Ryan Wittenbrink is the last person you want near you with the soccer game on the line. Wittenbrink, an Indiana senior forward, delivers clutch goals at a rate that can deliver championships. If you know anything about Hoosier men's soccer, you know championships top the...
Haley Armstrong: Senior Spotlight
Haley Armstrong had never stepped foot in Bloomington when Steve Aird took the head coaching job with the Indiana Volleyball program in December of 2017. A native of Milton, Ontario, she was committed to join Aird at Maryland, some 8.5 hours away from her hometown. She was given the chance...
Camryn Haworth Named AVCA DI National Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following one of the most brilliant statistical weekends in Indiana Volleyball history, Camryn Haworth was named the AVCA/Gamechanger DI National Player of the Week. The Fishers, Ind. native helped lead IU to victories over Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State. The win over the Buckeyes was...
Three Football Student-Athletes Tabbed Academic All-District
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The College Sports Communicators announced its annual Academic All-District football teams on Tuesday (Nov. 22), with the Indiana football trio of Chris Freeman, Caleb Murphy and Beau Robbins each earning the distinction. Each of the three honorees are making their first appearance on the CSC Academic...
Final Week in Big Ten Volleyball Leaves Much to be Decided for Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With one week remaining in the Big Ten Volleyball season, the Indiana Volleyball team (15-15, 8-10) remains firmly in the mix for a tournament bid and its best finish in the conference in years. After taking down Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State last weekend, IU returns...
Four Hoosiers Named to 2022 Academic All-District Teams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Selected by College Sports Communicators, four Indiana Volleyball players were tabbed to 2022 Academic All-District Teams. These four student-athletes will move on to voting that will determine 2022 Academic All-American teams, to be announced in late-December. Morgan Geddes (Exercise Science), Grae Gosnell (Human Biology), Isa Lopez...
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 5: vs. Little Rock
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the second of three matchups in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The...
Hoosiers Tied for Second at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. ––––– Following a top-25 victory over No. 23 Princeton on Friday night, Indiana Wrestling wasn't fazed by a quick turnaround, wrestling well in the Black Knight Invite just two days later. Sunday's showing for the Hoosiers included Indiana earning a second-place finish,...
MEDIA MONDAY: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 21) as the team prepares for its final game of the regular season versus Purdue on Saturday (Nov. 26). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke leading into the 3:30 p.m. ET kick on Big Ten Network in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
GAME NOTES: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rivalry games are at the core of college football and Saturday (Nov. 26) will watch the 97th chapter of the Old Oaken Bucket unfold when the Indiana football program hosts Purdue for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network inside Memorial Stadium. It will be the 124th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Old Oaken Bucket game first played in 1925.
