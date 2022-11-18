ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

qcnews.com

Man shot, killed in Hickory, suspect arrested, deputies say

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Hickory Sunday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory.
HICKORY, NC
wpde.com

North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
GASTONIA, NC
WYFF4.com

NC man wanted for a deadly stabbing incident at a Walmart, deputies say

The Marion Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing incident. Officers said they responded to the Walmart, at the Grandview Station Shopping Center, on Sugar Hill Road, Saturday, at about 1 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, in the parking lot with stabbing wounds....
MARION, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail

Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
CLAREMONT, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

