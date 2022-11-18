Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Man shot, killed in Hickory, suspect arrested, deputies say
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Hickory Sunday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory.
wpde.com
North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
WYFF4.com
NC man wanted for a deadly stabbing incident at a Walmart, deputies say
The Marion Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing incident. Officers said they responded to the Walmart, at the Grandview Station Shopping Center, on Sugar Hill Road, Saturday, at about 1 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, in the parking lot with stabbing wounds....
‘Lack of sauce’ at Wendy’s leads to arrest
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail
Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe, Rutherford County authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening that Carter Hewes had been found and was safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17,...
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ballfield in Jaycee Park named in honor of Hickory police officer
HICKORY, N.C. — The public was invited to Jaycee Park in Hickory for the naming dedication of P.D. Fowler Field on Sunday. The ballfield will pay homage to dedicated Hickory police officer and baseball coach Paul David “P.D.” Fowler. Fowler, who was born in Burke County, joined...
Home rental scam crushing NC family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from southeast Charlotte gas station
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the incident happened at the Sam's Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in South Charlotte. Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes …. Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive....
WLOS.com
Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
WBTV
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Megan Conley was at working her night shift as a nurse at Atrium Cleveland on Nov. 11 when she received the devastating news that her house was in flames. Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Updated: 10 hours ago. If you were waiting to get tickets...
Patient airlifted after being pinned in east Charlotte crash: HFD
Another person was minorly injured and taken to the hospital by EMS; the crash happened on Robinson Church Road.
Comments / 2