5 suspects smash-and-grab at Michigan jewelry store
TROY, MI – Police are looking for five suspects after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said. Around 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Troy police officers were called to Elias Diamonds at the Oakland Mall for a reported burglary, WDIV Local 4 reports. Five...
Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall. According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit police looking for suspect who smashed Wendy's drive-thru window with champagne bottle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after smashing a Wendy's drive-thru window out earlier this month, Detroit police said. According to police, the suspect used a champagne bottle to break the window of the restaurant at 6601 E. Jefferson around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information is...
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
Suspect wanted after brandishing gun at employee while stealing from Detroit Dollar General
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When approached by an employee, a man stealing from a Detroit Dollar General brandished a gun and fled. Police said the man put items in a garbage bin while walking through the store in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile around 9 a.m. Nov. 11. He left on foot after brandishing the weapon.
Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Southfield man has been arrested for the robbery of a Huntington Bank and police said he took an Uber to and from the bank and asked the driver to wait as he held up the place. Jason Christmas, 42, was arrested by Southfield Police after...
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
Suspect used Uber to commit bank robbery in Southfield, told driver to wait up for him, police say
When a suspect in Metro Detroit needed a ride before and after committing an alleged bank robbery this week, he apparently turned to Uber to get the job done, police say.
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
WANTED: Suspects who used stolen credit card to buy $745 worth of painting supplies at Home Depot
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from the public to identify a couple of suspects who allegedly spent big with a stolen credit card at a local Home Depot.
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain is opening a unique new "combo" store location in Michigan this month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
4 Lyft drivers carjacked at gunpoint, forced to undress
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of carjacking four Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forcing them to undress during late-night incidents between May and October in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports. In all four of the incidents, someone requested a Lyft ride between midnight and just after 3...
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.
Hazel Park family breathed sigh of relief after semi-truck crashed just feet from their home
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A Hazel Park family breathed a sigh of relief after a semi-truck crashed just feet away from their home. The driver of the semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday (Nov. 15) afternoon, nearly crashing into the house. The Hazel Park Police Department say it happened along...
Royal Oak Judge passes away at 48
A native of Berkley, The honorable Judge Jamie Wittenberg was a District Court Judge, serving the 44th District.
