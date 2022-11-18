Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Will the PA GOP Change Course? Probably Not
This was not the midterm election Pennsylvania Republicans were expecting. The New York Times reveals that voters in the Keystone State trended leftward, while across the border in New York, the opposite was true, despite the reelection of a Democratic governor. As it stands, the state GOP is trying to...
Fairfield Sun Times
MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election: What does that mean?
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. (Photo by Gage Skidmore | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0) The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State.
Fairfield Sun Times
One Cheer for Josh Shapiro
If you believe President Joe Biden, democracy itself was at stake in the midterm elections earlier this month. This theme was more than just a new variation on the “most important election of our lifetimes” line that politicians trot out every two years. It was a cynical attempt to distract voters from the administration’s many failures on jobs, on inflation, on Afghanistan, on crime, on schools, and everywhere else they might look.
Joe Biden Ribs Republicans About The Only ‘Red Wave’ That’s Coming This Year
The president mocked the GOP during the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House.
Comments / 3