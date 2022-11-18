If you believe President Joe Biden, democracy itself was at stake in the midterm elections earlier this month. This theme was more than just a new variation on the “most important election of our lifetimes” line that politicians trot out every two years. It was a cynical attempt to distract voters from the administration’s many failures on jobs, on inflation, on Afghanistan, on crime, on schools, and everywhere else they might look.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO