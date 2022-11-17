ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

How Celina is using a Citizens Government Academy to engage residents in the city’s unfolding story

I have become keenly aware of the little pieces of Celina that have found their way into my home over the past few months. There’s the Celina Fire Department mug that sits on my desk holding my morning coffee. There’s the artistic bundle of vegetation sitting proudly on my bookshelf - a souvenir from an activity hosted at Terramania, guided by Traci Miller as she told us about how and why she chose to open her business in Celina. There’s also the white binder on my desk containing pages of information and notes accumulated over time, detailing both how the city of Celina operates today and what it is poised to look like in the future.
CELINA, TX
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member

Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
LITTLE ELM, TX
See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area

Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
DALLAS, TX
Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner

Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27

Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
ALLEN, TX
Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell

Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
COPPELL, TX
Meet Carolyn Martinez, instructor for Yoga in the Plaza

Carolyn Martinez is one of the instructors for Yoga in the Plaza in Lewisville and is also an instructor at Blue Anjou Yoga Studio in Lewisville. When she’s not doing yoga, you can find Martinez spending time outdoors. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying

There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
CELINA, TX
Meet Dan Powers, Chief Operating Officer of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County

Dan Powers serves as Chief Operating Officer with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County. The nonprofit was established 30 years ago to serve children and families victimized by child abuse in the county. Research indicates that by 2050, Collin County’s population will surpass 3.8 million residents and that the center must be ready to serve 10,000 clients. The Center recently celebrated the openings of its new campus in McKinney, reflecting an expansion in services.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Improbable Lovejoy rally falls short in rematch with South Oak Cliff

ARLINGTON — That the Lovejoy football team would even be in position to attempt an onside kick with a shot at a potential go-ahead possession opposite South Oak Cliff seemed borderline unfathomable as the Golden Bears maintained a 42-10 lead by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. But with...
DALLAS, TX
One step short SUB: Lions fall in Class 5A state championship match

Reedy had already achieved more than any other Frisco ISD volleyball team in school district history. The Lions were hoping for a storybook ending, but it was not meant to be, as Colleyville Heritage did not cooperate as it claimed a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory in the Class 5A state championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
FRISCO, TX
Lady Bobcats' lone senior, Grubbs reflects on memorable time at Celina

When the Celina volleyball team held its annual senior night before an Oct. 4 bout with rival Aubrey, it was a ceremony brief on representation but heightened in both intimacy and emotion. The Lady Bobcats rostered only one senior for the 2022 season, Payton Grubbs. It was a role Grubbs...
CELINA, TX
Prince of Peace falls short in TAPPS 4A state semifinals

Prince of Peace head volleyball coach Heidi Henke remembers seeing the heartbreak on the face of senior outside hitter Autumn Perry after the Lady Eagles lost in the 2021 TAPPS 5A state championship game against Fort Bend Christian Academy. It was the second straight state championship game loss for Prince...

