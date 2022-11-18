Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Revamps Her Signature Noughties Hairstyle, in the Most "Fearless" Way
Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The new album, doing a full sweep at the American Music Awards, and a fresh (but throwback) hairstyle? We’re immensely impressed. Swift made history by winning the most AMAs from a female artist — not to mention this has been...
Hypebae
Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven
Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture. Recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand’s 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman’s asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season’s must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Hypebae
Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In
Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Hypebae
North West Dances With Lizzo Backstage in the Cutest TikTok
It’s official — North West is cooler than all of us. This past Sunday, Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter got to party with Lizzo backstage. Kardashian is spoiling her girl even before the holidays as the mother of four took North and her best friend Ryan to the “Good As Hell” singer’s Los Angeles concert. For those keeping track of the Kardashians’ social circle, Ryan is the daughter of the SKIMS mogul’s friend and business partner Tracy Romulus.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
Hypebae
Are Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Dating Again?
Fans on TikTok believe former celebrity couple Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are now dating again. Jenner was spotted singing and dancing to “Watermelon Sugar” at Styles’ concert in Los Angeles last week with model bestie Hailey Bieber. Instantly, the internet went into a frenzy. Fans on TikTok began to speculate and suggest that Jenner and Styles were an item, while others were not entirely sold.
Hypebae
Ye Is Not Making Divorce Easy for Kim Kardashian
The relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has been a tumultuous one, and it’s hardly been a secret. Since the pair filed for divorce nearly two years ago, West has come under fire numerous times for his controversial and anti-semitic comments, behaviour towards Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and seemingly racist actions.
Hypebae
North West Turns Kim Kardashian Into the Grinch on TikTok
If you’re not watching North West‘s TikTok, you’re missing out. When the rising star isn’t showing us her own beauty tutorials, she’s making over mommy Kim Kardashian and her latest look is the Grinch. The 9-year-old i transformed the reality TV star into the green...
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Son Reign's Hair in a 'Secret Drawer'
In a recent interview, Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her kids and the fact that she struggled with the idea of cutting her son Reign’s hair for the first time. Speaking to Interview Magazine, Kourtney revealed that she keeps her son’s hair in a “secret drawer” after it was cut for the first time two years ago. “I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she explained. “I have his long braid and I smell it often,” Kourtney continued.
Hypebae
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”
Hypebae
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”
Hypebae
Raven From 'Love Is Blind' Announces Breakup and… Lawsuit?
Love Is Blind cast member Raven Ross has remained on the hush Love Is Blind cast member involving her former fiance Sikiru “SK” Alagbada being outed by multiple women via TikTok, but yesterday, she broke her silence via her Instagram story. In the cryptic story post, she begins...
Hypebae
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
Hypebae
Spencer Badu Celebrates Journeys and Migration With Vibrant "011" Collection
Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu has unveiled a deeply personal new collection dubbed “011.” The range reflects the designer’s parents journey from Ghana to Europe and North America, exploring the theme of migration through the juxtaposition of different outdoor settings and traditional uniforms. Badu tapped graphic designer Mike...
Hypebae
Eva Mendes Hints at Secret Marriage to Ryan Gosling
Though Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been an item for years, it’s possible they could have secretly tied the knot. Recently, Mendes has been dropping some very obvious hints she and Gosling got married. During a recent appearance on Today Australia, she called the actor her “husband.” She...
Hypebae
Drake's NOCTA Drops Nike Hot Step Air Terra in 2 New Colorways
Drake continues to work on his NOCTA x Nike partnership with a new release of the coveted Hot Step Air Terra sneaker. This time around, the rapper has released two new colorways of the kicks, “Champagne” and “Purple.”. The sneakers were previously spotted in “University Gold” as...
