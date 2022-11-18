ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston International Airport warns of busy Thanksgiving travel week

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport is encouraging passengers to “plan ahead and arrive early” as they prepare to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport leaders said Thanksgiving is their busiest time of the year and want to ensure everyone can get to their destination on time.

“Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday travel season. With record-breaking numbers so far this year, we expect to be busier this Thanksgiving holiday,” said J. Elliott Summey, executive director, and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “With just a bit of advance planning, passengers can have an exceptional travel experience.”

Passengers should arrive at least two hours before departure for domestic flights.

Leaders also recommend travelers plan for the possibility of parking woes. “Parking spaces fill quickly during busy travel periods,” airport officials said. “Our Holiday overflow lot will be available beginning Tuesday, November 22. Allow time for remote parking and complimentary shuttle services.”

Pack your carry-on luggage wisely. Passengers should be prepared to remove electronic devices, liquids, and food to be screened separately by TSA agents.

Travelers can visit the “ What Can I Bring ” section of the Transportation Security Administration website to see what can be packed in carry-on and checked baggage before heading to the airport.

Check your flight status with your air carrier or on the iflychs.com before boarding your flight.

