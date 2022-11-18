ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Stay safe during thanksgiving by visiting Grill House smoke house

By Liz Dowell, Kim Hudson
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Grill House Smoke House keeps families safe by selling fried turkeys.

The National Fire Protection Association blames five deaths and $15 million in damage a year on turkey fryer accidents. Grill House Smoke House will cater your fried-turkey dinner, so all you have to worry about is kitchen cleanup.


Also, The Wine Cafe is ready to celebrate Friendsgiving on the night before Thanksgiving. Friends and family from out of town can gather and imbibe on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, Mo. Just make sure to order lots of food and mocktails for your designated driver.

Grill House Smoke House
Thanksgiving Week Hours
Tuesday, November 22 & Wednesday, November 23
Closed Thanksgiving Day
1545 North Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63102
(314) 621-8180

The Wine Cafe
Closed Thanksgiving week
Reopening on Black Friday, November 25
703 South Main St.
Saint Charles, MO 63301
(636) 410-8002

