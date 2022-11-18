Stay safe during thanksgiving by visiting Grill House smoke house

ST. LOUIS — Grill House Smoke House keeps families safe by selling fried turkeys.

The National Fire Protection Association blames five deaths and $15 million in damage a year on turkey fryer accidents. Grill House Smoke House will cater your fried-turkey dinner, so all you have to worry about is kitchen cleanup.



Also, The Wine Cafe is ready to celebrate Friendsgiving on the night before Thanksgiving. Friends and family from out of town can gather and imbibe on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, Mo. Just make sure to order lots of food and mocktails for your designated driver.

Grill House Smoke House

Thanksgiving Week Hours

Tuesday, November 22 & Wednesday, November 23

Closed Thanksgiving Day

1545 North Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 621-8180

The Wine Cafe

Closed Thanksgiving week

Reopening on Black Friday, November 25

703 South Main St.

Saint Charles, MO 63301

(636) 410-8002

