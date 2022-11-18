Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Crazy Viral Photos of Highmark Stadium Buried in Lake Effect Snow
The Buffalo Bills will not be playing their week 11 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Instead, the game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, due to the lake effect snowstorm that is dumping a massive amount of snow in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo and the southtowns.
WXYZ
Dan Campbell doesn't see Bills gaining advantage with back-to-back Detroit games
(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell downplayed the notion of the Buffalo Bills gaining an advantage by playing back-to-back games in Detroit. "I don’t think so," Campbell said Friday. "I don’t see that." "Our scouting department, they won’t have to go far. That helps, that helps....
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today
Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo
Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Bret Bielema Furious With Michigan Officials For What Happened During Halftime
The tunnel at Michigan Stadium strikes again. Illinois and Michigan were clearly unhappy with how things transpired as they were leaving their respective locker rooms. According to ESPN's Molly McGrath, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was furious that Michigan was running late as it was leaving the locker room. Bielema...
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0