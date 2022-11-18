Replay live coverage: 2022 WIAA football state finals Divisions 1-3

MADISON - The 2022 WIAA state high school football finals continue Friday with three championship games (Divisions 1, 2 and 3) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

And we're here to bring you game updates from each contest.

Join blog host JR Radcliffe all day as he provides full coverage from the press box. Be sure to refresh your browser for the newest. Here's a look back at Thursday's Divisions 4, 5, 6 and 7 games .

WIAA state football finals schedule for Friday:

We were treated to some good games this weekend, but Division 1 brought the best as Kimberly scores the go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds to play. Blake Barry finishes with four of them overall and 184 yards on the ground.

Mukwonago, which lost its all-state running back Wynn Stang after two carries, made a heck of a run at it. MHS still rolled up 329 yards of total offense, including 198 on the ground. MHS committed two turnovers, but one was in desperation at game's end and one didn't prove costly.

Kimberly, though, finished with 346 total yards, including 234 on the ground. They committed only one penalty for five yards and didn't turn it over.

Seth Miron completed 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards and had a huge third-down rushing conversion on the final drive. He finished with 30 yards rushing.

For Mukwonago, Tyler Boucher caught eight passes for 55 yards and Mason Rybolt caught five for 68. Evan Herbig was awesome, completing 14 of 18 passes for 131 yards and also rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Radobicky, pressed into more duty with Stang out, had 13 carries for 75 yards.

The two teams alternated scores the whole game. Neither team scored consecutively.

Kimberly intercepts it and the Papermakers are state champs

Evan Herbig tried play action on first down and lofted a ball to midfield, but only two Kimberly defenders were there.

Thomas Meyers picks it off for Kimberly, and this game is over. In an excellent Division 1 state final, Kimberly wins an eighth state championship with a 34-30 win.

Man. What a finish.

Personal foul on Mukwonago means bad field position

A personal foul penalty on the touchdown allowed Kimberly to kick off from Mukwonago's 45-yard line, and after all the great field position teams have had on kickoffs, Mukwonago will only be at its own 20 when it matters most, with 20 seconds left in the season.

Kimberly calls timeout before Mukwonago can run its first play.

Blake Barry had a massive hole and trotted into the end zone from 5 yards out. It's his fourth touchdown today and Kimberly has taken the lead with 26 seconds to play in the Division 1 title game.

What an incredible game.

KIMBERLY 34, MUKWONAGO 30, 0:26/4th

It's coming down to the very final seconds

We have a timeout with 30 seconds on the clock.

Mukwonago has a 30-27 lead but Kimberly has a first down on the 5-yard line.

Papermakers get a crucial first down and are inside the 10

On third and four from the 30, quarterback Seth Miron executed a perfect fake handoff and ran -- something he rarely does -- down the 15. Nathan Roy for Mukwonago narrowly missed what would have been a huge tackle for no gain, but Miron was too quick, and now the Papermakers are in business.

There's 1:00 on the clock and Kimberly is on the 6-yard line, down three.

It feels like every drive is starting in great field position; neither kicker seems to be able to get it to the end zone, and the coverage teams haven't been able to slow initial progress. So once again, Kimberly starts a drive on the 40 and then gets across midfield on first down.

There's still 4:08 in this game. That could be like three more touchdowns at this rate.

Touchdown, Mukwonago

Evan Herbig is into the end zone for his third touchdown tonight, finishing off an impressive drive that puts MHS ahead yet again. Can they kill the last 4:22 of this contest? The defense still needs one big stop in this half.

Herbig has 131 yards passing and 105 yards rushing now for Mukwonago.

Mason Rybolt is up to five catches and 68 yards on the day after grabbing a pass from Herbig and breaking free of his man to get down to the 7-yard line with a first down. Two plays later, it was a touchdown.

MUKWONAGO 30, KIMBERLY 27, 4:22/4th

Kimberly's Brody Beck saves a touchdown

Mason Radobecky broke free for Mukwonago on first down and might have been gone were it not for Brody Beck's shoestring tackle from behind.

It still goes for 18 yards, and Radobecky is up to 56 yards and a touchdown tonight. It's 2nd and 7 now from the Kimberly 44 with 7:30 on the clock in this game and Mukwonago down 4 points.

I believe Radobecky only had 14 carries on the season coming into today but he's got 12 in the state-title game now with Wynn Stang out.

And the Papermakers seize control in the back-and-forth D1 state championship. It's a third touchdown tonight for Blake Barry.

Mukwonago brought a load of pressure on 3rd and 9 from the 31, but Miron calmly found Barry on a screen pass for 14 yards and a first down.

Three plays later, Barry was in the end zone again, giving Kimberly the lead right back with a two-yard scamper.

Barry is officially having a huge game, with 137 yards on 26 carries and three scores, not to mention those 14 receiving yards.

But the Papermakers went for two and didn't get it. Trevor Boucher with some great coverage to jump in front of the intended target and knock that play dead.

KIMBERLY 27, MUKWONAGO 23, 8:44/4th

On 4th and 5 from the 16 after a third-down run went nowhere, Mukwonago lined up for a 33-yard field goal from Ryan McCormick, who's in the stat sheet having made eight field goals this year, with a long of 40. He's good on this attempt, and MHS is back in front, 23-21, with exactly 11 minutes standing between Mukwonago and the 2022 state championship.

Can the defense stop the Papermakers?

Wow, Mukwonago tries an onside kick, too! But Kimberly, after first bobbling the grounder, falls on top of it to retain possession at its own 48-yard line.

MUKWONAGO 23, KIMBERLY 21, 11:00/4th

Kimberly holds a 21-20 lead but Mukwonago is on the Papermakers' 16-yard line at the end of the third quarter. But it's 3rd and 5 upcoming after Evan Herbig was bottled up on a second-down run for a modest gain.

Herbig threw a sidearm dart while on the run eluding pass rush for a high-degree-of-difficulty first down pass to Owen Kilton earlier in the drive.

On 4th and 4 from the Kimberly 43, Mukwonago turns to a maneuver that was open for them in Level 3 against Muskego: the reverse. Trevor Boucher ends up with it and gets the necessary yardage, and now Mukwonago finds itself on the 29-yard line with a2nd and 4 upcoming. Final two minutes of the third quarter.

Touchdown, Kimberly, and the Papermakers have their first lead

For the first time, the Papermakers have taken the lead, with that extra point block looming large at the moment. Blake Barry cashed in a 3-yard run to finish an eight-play drive that advanced 63 yards in 4:21.

And with the extra point, the Papermakers move in front. Mukwonago holds the yardage edge, 231-226; it's just been a supremely even game, and that blocked extra point might be the only thing that separates these teams.

KIMBERLY 21, MUKWONAGO 20, 4:07/3rd

Blake Barry breaks containment and is down the field for 31 yards, putting Kimberly at the Mukwonago 30-yard line with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

Both teams proving very tough to stop. Kimberly up to 130 rushing yards, and Mukwonago is at 142 with 231 overall. This one certainly feels like it's going to come down to the wire.

Touchdown Mukwonago

Mason Radobicky, who has been pressed into duty with Wynn Stang injured, bounces of a tackler and finds the end zone from 10-yards out, a huge counterpunch from Mukwonago after Kimberly took the lead.

But ... the extra point is blocked. Put a pin in that moment. Jack Statz got to the ball in a hurry and deflected it.

MUKWONAGO 20, KIMBERLY 14, 8:33/3rd

Scary injury situation for Kimberly turns out OK

Thomas Meyers, chasing down Evan Herbig out of bounds, couldn't slow down before hitting a barrier in front of the bleachers on the Camp Randall sideline and was down, but he does wind up running back to his sideline.

Herbig got 22 yards on the play, finding lots of running room after Kimberly had covered up so well in the secondary. It's first and goal on the 10-yard line for Mukwonago. Herbig has really played a starring role with Wynn Stang out of this game.

Mason Rybolt nearly has a quick response but can't stay in bounds

A short out to Mason Rybolt almost turned into another game-breaker, this one for Mukwonago. But he couldn't quite beat his last man and keep his balance along the sideline. It's still his third catch of the day and Mukwonago is quickly at midfield looking to re-take the lead.

Evan Herbig now has 77 yards passing and 69 yards rushing with the two scores on the ground.

Touchdown Papermakers

Kimberly has been running hitch routes a lot this game, and there was the payoff. A double move from receiver Ethan Criter allows him to break loose, and Seth Miron finds him for a 48-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half.

MUKWONAGO 14, KIMBERLY 14, 10:04/3rd

Kimberly takes a rolling kickoff to start the third quarter and has the ball at the 35-yard line. It's the final 24 minutes of the football season ahead.

HALFTIME: Mukwonago 14, Kimberly 7

The Papermakers will get the ball to start the second half, and Mukwonago will try to keep rolling without rushing standout Wynn Stang.

Mukwonago has 160 yards to Kimberly's 98, but Kimberly has some experience coming back in the second half of a state final. Should be a great finish to the fall sports season.

Quarterback Evan Herbig has two scores for MHS.

Never mind, it's a punt for Kimberly

Kimberly elects not to take the risk with 1:51 to go before half, and Mukwonago gets buried on its own 11-yard line. Still a chance to add on to the 14-7 lead for MHS.

Kimberly going for it at midfield on 4th and 7

Kimberly is going back to the well on hitch routes with regularity, presumably setting up a bigger strike later but also effectively moving the ball bit by bit. The Papermakers are at midfield with 2 minutes to go before halftime, but now it's 4th and 7, and the Papermakers call timeout.

Evan Herbig gets down to the 1-yard line on 3rd and 6 and triggers a first down, then waltzes in standing up for the score one snap later to put Mukwonago ahead.

It's an 8-play, 75-yard drive worth 3:56 on the clock, and Herbig has 68 yards rushing on seven carries with two touchdowns.

MUKWONAGO 14, KIMBERLY 7, 5:20/2nd

Evan Herbig with a massive run to flip the field

Quarterback Evan Herbig just picked up 49 yards on a keeper to flip the field and move the ball into the red zone on the other end of the field. With Stang out, seems pretty important for Mukwonago to cash this in and keep some control on this game.

Two snaps later, Mukwonago has a first down just outside the 10-yard line with 7:23 before half.

Kimberly turns it over on downs but JUST misses a touchdown

Papermakers quarterback Seth Miron escaped pressure on 4th and long and threw a pretty ball to the end zone for Brennen Grams, but the ball glanced off his hands as he dove to the ground. The ball goes back to Mukwonago.

Owen Kilton would have had an interception for Mukwonago on third own but he came down with the ball out of bounds. There's 9:16 left before half, and the Mukwonago turnover does no harm.

On first down, running back Jackson Miller has the ball punched out, and Kimberly has the ball on the Mukwonago 24-yard line. Certainly not having Wynn Stang available jumps to mind there.

Brody Beck knocked it out, Jack Statz recovered, and Kimberly is in business with 10 minutes to go before halftime.

On 3rd and 4 from the Kimberly 44, the Papermakers try a quick pass that bounces off of Riley Fischer and nearly goes for an interception. The Kimberly punt rolls favorably down to the 20-yard line, so that's where Mukwonago will pick things up.

Wissports.net's Travis Wilson thinks he saw Stang in a sling before the jacket went on, and he's still on the sideline as Mukwonago takes the field for its second series. Probably an indication that we may not see the all-state running back again in this game. He was apparently injured on his second carry of the game, a 5-yard loss that leaves him at exactly 1 yard rushing in this game.

The last time Mukwonago went to state in 2004, quarterback John Witte was knocked out of the Level 4 battle with fellow undefeated squad Menomonee Falls in the first quarter, and backup Matt Bird managed the game to get Mukwonago to state. Witte played banged up at state. That's different from losing the state's top running back in a running offense, but it's an interesting nugget.

Mukwonago's second drive died near midfield, and it'll have 4th and 11 when the second quarter begins, with the score tied at 7-7.

It's almost all rushing all the time as Kimberly bites back with a drive capped by a touchdown run on 3rd and goal from the 1 by Blake Barry.

Kimberly amassed 65 of its 68 yards on that drive on the ground, and Barry has 47 of them. Both teams find paydirt on their first drives of the game.

MUKWONAGO 7, KIMBERLY 7, 2:22/1st

It appears Mukwonago star running back Wynn Stang is out of the game and on the bench with an injury. That's a really bad sign for Mukwonago; he comes in of course chasing the state rushing crown. We'll see if he can get back in, but he's sitting down and talking to some MHS personnel with a big coat around him.

Meanwhile, on the field, MHS faced 4th and 7 on the Kimberly 20, but quarterback Evan Herbig slid a great pass into Mason Rybolt for the first down at the 5-yard line. Then Herbig ran it in from there for the touchdown, and MHS has an early lead.

MUKWONAGO 7, KIMBERLY 0, 8:05/1st

Trevor Boucher takes the opening kick and brings it all the way to midfield, good for a 39-yard return. The final contest in the 2022 fall high-school sports season has begun.

A battle for gold, and a rushing title

Mukwonago running back Wynn Stang comes into the game with 2,761 yards on the ground. After Colton Brunell of Columbus competed last night, he currently holds the mark for most rushing yards in the state at 2,897, but Stang could catch him with 136 yards in this game.

That doesn't seem far fetched for Stang, who averages more than 210 a game for Mukwonago. The first-team all-state runner is the engine that makes everything go for Mukwonago. He's got a walk-on offer from Purdue next year.

One of his blockers is junior Nathan Roy, a top recruit who's received nearly a dozen scholarship offers thus far from major programs. Linebacker Riley Fischer joins Roy and Stang on first-team all state.

Kimberly, meanwhile, has one all-state player in offensive lineman Ben Youngworth, though linebacker Ethan Doucette has also merited college attention. Kimberly is one of the state's bona fide powerhouses, with seven state titles including five straight from 2013-17. During that run, they had the longest winning streak in the nation at 70 games. They run this state in football.

But Kimberly lost to Muskego in the 2018 final, then to Bay Port in Level 4 in 2019 and to Appleton North last year in Level 3. So this represents the reversal of a trend, notably including a win in Level 4 last week over that same Bay Port program that was ranked No. 1 in the final state poll (Kimberly was second, Mukwonago was third).

Blake Barry leads Kimberly with 1,770 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns, but the Papermakers will throw it, too. Seth Miron has 26 touchdowns this year, with 10 caught by Ethan Criter and nine by Jaxon Garbish.

Shouts to Kettle Moraine, which had to wait 34 years to get back to a state final and made it count. Next up is Classic 8 brethren Mukwonago, who also hasn't been to state but one time in 2004 (when it won).

Nolan Schopp had 68 yards rushing and 38 yards receiving, but it felt like he had an outsized role in this game. He also had four tackles, including a sack, and a big pass breakup.

West De Pere had 227 of its 265 yards through the air.

FINAL: Kettle Moraine 27, West De Pere 10

For the first time since 1988, Kettle Moraine football has a state championship, defeating West De Pere in convincing fashion.

The Lasers surrendered an early 7-0 lead and then gave up an onside kick, but the defense held the Phantoms to a field goal and then took control thereafter. Kind of amazing that West De Pere only has 10 points in this game, but the offense simply didn't break.

The offense rolled up 396 yards, meanwhile, including a Division 2 finals record 147 yards of receiving by Drew Wagner, who put on a show with some incredible sideline receptions.

The Lasers defense gave up 84 points in the first three games of the season to start 1-2. In the 11 games since, KM has allowed 78 points combined.

Najeh Mitchell had both 63 yards rushing and receiving for West De Pere, and Duke Shovald played pretty well at quarterback, 14 of 26 for 213 yards.

West De Pere had to punt from inside its 5-yard line on 4th and long, and Kettle Moraine is going to win the Division 2 state championship. The Lasers have a 27-10 lead with 3:28 to go, and they have the ball on the West De Pere 37-yard line to boot.

Chad Kohlmann checks into the game for KM and picks up 8 yards on his first carry of the night.

Lasers milk more clock even though drive dies at midfield (oh, and Drew Wagner has a state record)

Kettle Moraine is facing a 4th and 10 at midfield but only 4:47 remains now, and West De Pere has used up two of its three timeouts. Chase Spellman is up to 195 yards passing and 41 rushing.

KM receiver Drew Wagner, by the way, has blown away the old Division 2 record for receiving yards in a game. The old mark was 127, set by Austin Maly of Waunakee in 2010 and Derek Straus of Waunakee in 2009. Wagner is already up to 147 yards on six receptions.

The Phantoms ran a perfectly executed Philly Special where quarterback Duke Shovald was wide open for the pass, but he's just short of the first down after getting forced out of bounds a yard shy of the marker. A false start on the preceding snap made it 4th and 15, and that looms large now.

Kettle Moraine takes over at its own 29 with 8:09 to go. West De Pere still has all three timeouts, but this is becoming more and more certain.

Long West De Pere incompletion reviewed but upheld as out of bounds

Langdon Nordgaard appeared out of bounds but made a sensational diving catch that would put the Phantoms at the KM 10. His foot tapped in, but I think his leg was out of bounds first?

After a review, the call of incomplete stands.

It's fourth and 10 at the 38-yard line and desperation time. We have 8:17 to go.

END THIRD QUARTER: Kettle Moraine on the cusp of a state title

The Lasers will have a 2nd and 10 upcoming to start the fourth quarter, one quarter away from their first state title since 1988. KM has a 26-10 lead with 12 minutes to go.

More great defense from KM's Sam Coufal

Sam Coufal tipped a pass on 3rd and 22 to deep-six another West De Pere drive. The Phantoms have no choice but to punt on their own 39-yard line, with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

KM has it back at their own 27, still ahead by three scores.

Kettle Moraine gets a 12-play, 63-yard drive that chewed up 7:21 of clock AND gets the field goal from Jacob Eifert, a 25-yarder that has made this game ... do we say it? ... close to over.

KETTLE MORAINE 27, WEST DE PERE 10, 1:40/3rd

Chase Spellman continues to run the show beautifully for Kettle Moraine, with 148 yards passing and 32 yards rushing. The numbers won't pop the way they might for his top receiver (Drew Wagner, already well over 100 yards) and Nolan Schopp (87 all-purpose yards and just abusing West De Pere), but man, he's been big in big moments.

On 3rd and 7 from West De Pere 31-yard line, he just uncorked a glorious pass to Wagner down to the 10-yard line, and the Lasers are on the doorstep again.

Nolan Schopp sacks Duke Shovald to short-circuit the Phantoms' next drive, and a big Kettle Moraine return by Drew Wagner did have the Lasers set up at the WDP 44-yard line, but a block in the back will bring it all the way back to the Lasers' 29. Just more for the offense, I guess.

There's 8:22 left in the third quarter and the Lasers have a 24-10 edge.

Record breaking Lasers offense?

For the record, the most total offense in a state-finals game in Division 2 was set all the way back in 1981 when Grafton racked up 479. Kettle Moraine, who came in as a squad which has been relying on its defense, had 270 in the first half. Of course, KM does have an all-state quarterback and wide receiver, so it's not like they're just a defense-first team.

We're about set to start the second half.

HALFTIME: Kettle Moraine 24, West De Pere 10

Drew Wagner has four catches for 110 yards, part of Kettle Moraine's 270-yard output in the first half (averaging 9.6 yards per play, my word). West De Pere has 198 yards of its own, but the Lasers defense has been timely with their stops, including a fumble recovery.

Check out this photo from the Waukesha Freeman's Dave Radcliffe of a crazy Nolan Schopp catch in the first half.

Jacob Eifert hits it straight through from 35 yards and Kettle Moraine indeed adds on, though only three points. The lead is now two touchdowns with less than a minute left in a long first half.

KETTLE MORAINE 24, WEST DE PERE 10, 0:40/2nd

In a game that's been a feast of big plays, Drew Wagner nearly takes it all the way with a 60-yard pass play, and Kettle Moraine is in position to add some points just before the end of the first half.

We have a timeout with 54 seconds left, and KM has a 21-10 lead with the ball on the Phantoms 18-yard line, 3rd and 8 upcoming.

The Phantoms moved the ball into the red zone, but things stalled from there and resulted in a low line-drive 37-yard field goal that was no good.

Sam Coufal stuffed a direct snap to Najeh Mitchell, and Jonathan Kosbiech broke up a hurried pass after KM pressure came after Duke Shovald, who made a whale of an effort just to escape the sack.

The snap was shaky on 4th and 12 and KM gets credit for the stop with 3 minutes to go in the first half. The Lasers still lead, 21-10.

One play later, Kettle Moraine cashes in with a big play.

Dylan Portz went right and went all the way to the end zone, good for a 68-yard touchdown run. West De Pere's Thomas Walder was preoccupied with his man in the secondary and didn't realize Portz was headed his way, otherwise he could have had a stop.

The Lasers get a huge swing here with a takeaway and quick score.

KETTLE MORAINE 21, WEST DE PERE 10, 7:18/2nd

The Lasers have 7:29 to work with and have the ball back at their own 32-yard line after forcing a Phantoms fumble, the first turnover of the game (not counting the successful onside kick)

Jonathan Ksobiech recovered the fumble forced by Parker Kalis against West De Pere's Andrew Kroll.

Touchdown, Kettle Moraine

The Lasers are back out in front with a 1-yard plunge from Nolan Schopp, who's having a busy day so far. He's got 33 yards rushing on 10 carries and two catches for 38 yards.

The Lasers have held the ball twice as long thus far as West De Pere.

KETTLE MORIANE 14, WEST DE PERE 10, 10:15/2nd

END FIRST QUARTER: What a catch by Nolan Schopp

Kettle Moraine's Nolan Schopp just made an incredible one-handed leaping catch over the middle for a 25-yard completion, and the Lasers have a first down at the Phantoms' 26-yard line to open the second quarter.

You've got to see this snare.

Kettle Moraine defense holds, but field goal gives WDP a lead

Duke Shovald's pass for Najeh Mitchell in the end zone on 3rd and 9 is just off the mark, and Bryce Smith boots through a 36-yard field goal to get the Phantoms the lead.

That's good news for Kettle Moraine after the onside kick, but the Phantoms take the lead.

WEST DE PERE 10, KETTLE MORAINE 7, 2:21/1st

The Phantoms are keeping their foot on the gas.

West De Pere executes a perfect onside kick from Bryce Smith and recovers at the Lasers 34-yard line. Big momentum swing in the early going of this one.

In a blur, West De Pere answers with score of its own

West De Pere didn't take long to mount an answer. Najeh Mitchell took a short pass and had miles of daylight en route to a 50-yar score, and then two plays later, Langdon Nordgaard made a superb touchdown catch on a pass from Duke Shovald. And boom, just like that, both teams have a touchdown. The drive barely used 1:30.

KETTLE MORAINE 7, WEST DE PERE 7, 5:11/1st

The KM quarterback reached over the goal line and got the ball where it needed to be before West De Pere pushed him back on third and goal. Some dicey moments, but the Lasers indeed get their touchdown to cap the first series of this game, one that chewed up half the first quarter clock.

It's a 12-play, 52-yard drive over 5 minutes, 22 seconds.

KETTLE MORAINE 7, WEST DE PERE 0, 6:34/1st

Schopp is indeed ruled out at the 2-yard line, and KM gets stuffed on first and goal. On second down, it appears the Lasers fumble shy of the goal line, but refs rule it down. Huge 3rd and 1 upcoming.

Schopp gets into the end zone and Lasers have a lead (pending review)

Nolan Schopp caught a pass in the flat and bounced off a first tackle on his way down the left sideline for a touchdown, giving Kettle Moraine the early lead.

Schopp, a 6-3, 240-pound bowling ball, also converted on fourth down and 2 earlier in the drive, and then Drew Wagner made two great catches at the sideline to keep the drive moving.

The play is under review; he might be out at the 2-yard line, setting up first and goal.

KM won a tight game to get here

The Lasers defense really rose to the occasion in the Level 4 win over Brookfield, letting a broken play that turned into a late first-quarter touchdown stand for a 7-0 win.

West De Pere won the battle of specters when the Phantoms downed the Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts in Level 4, 26-7. My alma mater, alas, but I will not hold it against West De Pere. Probably.

We're just about set for kickoff.

For the first time since 1988, Kettle Moraine is playing in a state final, looking for a second state championship in school history. The Lasers have toiled in the football-rich Classic 8 and had a breakthrough this year under fourth-year coach Matt McDonnell. KM won a 7-0 nail-biter over Brookfield Central last week to get here and has 10-3 record overall, with losses to powerful Muskego, Fond du Lac and Arrowhead.

KM was 1-2 at one point but it happens to be the only team to beat Division 1 finalist Mukwonago.

The Lasers are balanced, with quarterback Chase Spellman leading the charge. Lineman Sam Coufal has a preferred walk-on offer from Miami. The defense is what this team is about. After that 1-2 start, KM has allowed a grand total of 68 points in 10 games, including 13 over the past three playoff games.

Coufal (on defense), Spellman, receiver Drew Wagner and linebacker Nolan Schopp are all first-team all-state picks. Coufal was honorable mention on offense.

The Phantoms are regulars at Camp Randall, but they haven't been here since 2018. They won state titles in 2010 and 2011 after taking second in 2009. In 2018 they took second after going up 24-0 in the third quarter on Catholic Memorial only to succumb to a wild CMH comeback, 37-24.

Najeh Mitchell leads the Phantoms with 1,679 rushing yards, and he's a first-team all-state selection.

Monroe dominates the Division 3 title game, topping West Salem in yards (383-190), first downs (23-8) and turnovers (4-1) to win their first title since 1992. West Salem briefly had a foothold when this game was 14-7, but Monroe put the game mostly out of reach with a touchdown to open the second half.

Monroe finishes 14-0 having become the first team to score more than 14 points on West Salem all year. Monroe won all its games handily this year except a 22-21 close call against defending champion Pewaukee in Level 2.

Brett McConkey found Brennan Kennedy for a beautiful 41-yard pass to set up a 13-yard touchdown score to Andy Johnson, so the Panthers inch a little bit closer but they're still down three scores in the final minutes of this football game.

MONROE 35, WEST SALEM 14, 5:08/4th

Tucker Markham has another touchdown. Curtains.

The Monroe Cheesemakers are going to win the Division 3 state championship, their first title since 1992. Markham is up to 157 yards and three scores, and the lead is now 35-7. Monroe has 302 rushing yards and West Salem has 53 on the ground.

MONROE 35, WEST SALEM 7, 7:31/4th

The Cheesemakers are on the march again as the third quarter ends, with a 28-7 lead and the ball in West Salem territory at the 43. This feels like it's just about over.

West Salem had a healthy drive going in the Panthers' quest to stay in this game, but a 4th and 7 pass downfield from Brett McConkey to Brennan Kennedy fell incomplete. The throw was a little behind Kennedy, and Monroe's Drew Indergand made a play to knock it out of Kennedy's grasp.

Monroe takes over on its own 37 after the turnover on downs, holding a 28-7 lead with 2:31 left in the third quarter. The Cheesemakers can salt this one away right here.

Markham recovers own fumble in end zone and Monroe has another score

Tucker Markham is up over 110 yards rushing (and he came in as the No. 4 rusher in the stat book for Monroe), and the Cheesemakers add on with an authoritative touchdown drive to start the second half. Once again, the Cheesemakers are moving within range of putting this game on ice early.

Markham fumbled the ball just after he crossed the plane but recovered (might have been a touchdown anyway).

MONROE 28, WEST SALEM 7, 7:56/3rd

Wes Saunders, who hasn't attempted a field goal all year but does kick extra points for Monroe, just lined up for a 33-yarder before half but didn't even get a chance to swing his leg — a bad snap forced Monroe to simply smother it and settle for a 21-7 lead at half.

MONROE 21, WEST SALEM 7, halftime

The Panthers cannot hang on to the football.

It's four turnovers now for West Salem after a fumble gives Monroe control at the 40-yard line of West Salem, with a chance for the Cheesemakers now to really build their lead before half.

Keatin Sweeney forced the fumble on Chris Calico, and Tucker Markham recovered. An eventful first half for those two.

With Isaac Bunker (who won the Joe Thomas Award for the state's best offensive lineman, presented by Wissports.net) leading the way, Monroe marches its way down the field. 9 yards, 9 yards, 11 yards, 8 yards, 12 yards ... you get the idea.

On 3rd and 1 from the 8, Tucker Markham drags defenders with him just short of the goal line, and he gets the final yard on the next carry.

MONROE 21, WEST SALEM 7, 3:11/2nd

West Salem frustrated by non-fumble call

Monroe appeared to fumble near midfield, but officials ruled the play was dead and forward progress was stopped. West Salem players, pointing at the giant scoreboard showing a replay, begged the officials to reconsider, but in the process of that, Monroe started lining up for the next play at its own 49. The Panthers then called timeout, perhaps to reset the defense.

It's 2nd and 1 for Monroe with 7:03 to go in the first half.

After a defensive stand to turn Monroe over on downs at the Panthers' 25-yard line, West Salem finally has its first moment of sunshine, starting with a massive gain that counts for the Panthers' first first-down.

Brennan Kennedy caught a short pass and rumbled 56 yards up the left sideline, refusing to go down and drawing a facemask penalty when Monroe finally got him out of bounds. The extra yardage put the ball at the 8-yard line, and Luke Noel ran it around left edge into the end zone from there.

Turns out this isn't on its way to a lopsided affair, perhaps. West Salem punches back.

MONROE 14, WEST SALEM 7, 7:46/2nd

END FIRST QUARTER: Cheesemakers interception and this is getting out of hand for West Salem

The Panthers still don't have a first down, but they do have three turnovers.

Keatin Sweeney dove forward for an interception off a pass by Brett McConkey, and the Cheesemakers have it back on the West Salem 44-yard line as the first quarter ends. It's already danger zone, needless to say, for the Panthers.

Monroe takes a 14-0 lead on a great inside-give fake by quarterback George Brukwicki, who then pitched it outside to Tucker Markham for an easy 3-yard score.

West Salem still doesn't have a first down and had to punt it to Monroe, which converted on 3rd and 7 near midfield thanks to what looked like a desperate heave by quarterback Brukwicki, but it was lofted perfectly to an open Charlie Wiegel 42 yards away to the West Salem 15-yard line.

West Salem hasn't allowed a team to score more than 14 points at any time this year, but Monroe obviously pushing the boundary.

MONROE 14, WEST SALEM 0, 1:41/1st

Wild stuff in the early going.

Monroe was on the cusp of striking first but West Salem seemingly got a huge break when a diving Keatin Sweeney lost the ball just before the goal line and the Panthers recovered. Logan Thrasher ended up with it with 8:44 to go in the first quarter.

But in the shadow of their own goal line, the Panthers ran two plays, and the second was disaster. Quarterback Brett McConkey was intercepted by Charlie Wiegel (who just forced a fumble), and he brought it down to the West Salem 10-yard line.

Keatin Sweeney then took care of the rest, atoning for his fumble with a touchdown that has Monroe on the board first.

MONROE 7, WEST SALEM 0, 7:49/1st

Yesterday in the Division 7 game, Zander Rockow took the first snap to the house for Eau Claire Regis to kick off the day. Today, it's the second snap that matters, where a Luke Noel fumble is recovered by Monroe, which now has the ball inside the Panthers' 35-yard line.

Charlie Wiegel forced it, Oliver Schmelzer recovered it, and the Cheesemakers are in business.

West Salem recovers a bounding kickoff and moves it to its own 28, and here is how we start our day.

Two teams that once reigned as powerhouses but haven't been back to state in a while will challenge each other for the Division 3 state title: Monroe (13-0) and West Salem (12-1). The latter lost a season opener against Onalaska, 14-13, and has won every game since, including over Onalaska in a Level 4 rematch, 37-14.

Monroe's closest call came in a 22-21 win over Pewaukee in Level 2. The Cheesemakers have throttled everyone else.

Monroe has been to the title game eight times before but not since 1996. The program won state titles in 1986, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1994, but after runner-up finishes in 1995 and 1996, the Cheesemakers haven't been back until now.

West Salem's run of success came more recently, with three appearances in short order and the 2007 state title after runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2005.

Monroe is led by a two-headed monster rushing attack of Alex Hernandez (1,487 yards) and Keatin Sweeney (1,321), although don't sleep on Tucker Markham after he had 115 yards and two touchdowns last week against New Berlin West and is also an honorable-mention all-state linebacker. Sweeney is a first-team all-state choice, as is his top blocker, 6-5 Isaac Bunker, who has committed to Navy.

West Salem inside linebacker Luke Noel and defensive back Brennan Kennedy both earned first-team all-state, with defensive end Connor Bahr as an honorable mention pick. The defensive presence makes sense; the team hasn't allowed more than 14 points in any game this season . Six times, a team got to 14. Three teams didn't score anything, and four more scored single digits. It's astounding stuff.

Noel, who has two sacks, an interception, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns this year, also leads the team in rushing (1,135 yards, 26 touchdowns), so expect to hear his name plenty today for West Salem.

No snow falling for now, but yesterday that was an on-and-off situation, so we'll see. It's cold though, man.

