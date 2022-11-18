ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hogsett announces recipients of 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership

By Kenny Kixx
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e2Gh_0jFl4Dka00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwe6f_0jFl4Dka00

Source: f11photo / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Today Mayor Hogsett joined Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) director, Lauren Rodriguez to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership Grant.

The annual Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership is designed to support local community organizations and help with their capacity to develop new strategies to address violence and increase safety in communities with an increase in violent crimes.

“The three organizations we recognize today focus on the root causes of violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “From mental and physical health to conflict resolution to better access to services—these groups are doing the work that will create a better Indianapolis for all.”

The three recipients of the grant include New Breed of Youth (New B.O.Y ), Brightwood Community Center and VOICES .

Organizations were evaluated based on their ability to monitor performance, program design and their use of evidence-based practices to combat violent crimes. Site visits were also conducted to make final determinations.

This year, each of the recipients will be rewarded $100,000, a grant that is an addition to the Elevation Grant Program, a $15 million dollar investment made in partnership with The Indianapolis Foundation’s American Rescue Plan.

Read more from WRTV here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.7 WTLC

Racial Equity Report Card Shows Disparities Between Residents In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new project that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card looks at large disparities in things like income, healthcare and education that exist between white residents and residents of color. “Almost every indicator we pulled, there was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Circle of Lights To Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle of Lights is getting ready to illuminate Monument Circle and celebrate its 60th anniversary. The event is happening on Friday, Nov. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment, holiday presentations, festive food and beverages and of course, Santa Claus. The “flip of the switch” will happen shortly before […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Hamilton County Secures Location For Women’s Shelter And Recovery Center

HAMILTON COUNTY — According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence there were 98 domestic violence-related fatalities from July 2020 to June 2021. Along with that domestic violence, cases increased in 2020, but not all counties have facilities to house women and children in domestic violence situations. That’s why Hamilton County is planning on opening its own women’s shelter […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
106.7 WTLC

Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move. The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year. “We […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

427
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy