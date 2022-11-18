ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Advise Residents of Suspicious Activity

Lower Saucon Township Police Tuesday shared information about a suspicious incident that took place in a residential neighborhood over the weekend, and said the activity may not be an isolated incident. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said they responded to a home in the 1600 block...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in crash on I-279 identified

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
WISCONSIN STATE
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Barnhart truck driver saves puppy tied to a tree

A local trucking company is recognizing the heroic acts of an employee who saved and rehomed an emaciated dog. Rich DiFronzo, an owner-operator of Barnhart Transportation, says while pulling into a truck stop in New Jersey he saw a Pitbull-mix puppy named Roxy tied to a tree. He says he tried to locate the owner, […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

