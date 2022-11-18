ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle of Lights To Monument Circle

By Kenny Kixx
 4 days ago

Source: Station Provided/WTLC

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle of Lights is getting ready to illuminate Monument Circle and celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The event is happening on Friday, Nov. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, holiday presentations, festive food and beverages and of course, Santa Claus. The “flip of the switch” will happen shortly before 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

The main stage will be on the south side of the Circle facing in. Attendees can get into the event through the north, east and west spokes of the Circle. The South Meridian and Washington Street entrance will be closed.

By the numbers:

  • 4,784 LED colored lights
  • 52 garland strands
  • 26 toy soldiers and sailors
  • 26 peppermint sticks

Read more from WRTV here

