Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. The deficit will likely lead to some painful spending decisions in the nation’s most populous state. But it likely won’t affect the […]
Existing-home sales slumped nearly 6% in October

WASHINGTON — Existing-home sales retreated for the ninth straight month in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions registered month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — decreased 5.9% from September to...
FUTU Rises on Strong Q3 Showing

Shares of digital brokerage and wealth management services provider Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) are rising in the pre-market session today after the company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 11.5% year-over-year to $247.9 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by ~$19.7 million. EPADS at $0.68 too, rose past expectations by $0.010. Impressively, total...

