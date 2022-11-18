The Texans are a very bad football team, but their future could be very bright, if they use their draft picks wisely. After the Texans lost on Sunday to fall to 1-8-1 on the season — and after the Raiders won to improve to 3-7 — Houston is now a clear favorite to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Every team in the NFL except Houston has at least three wins, so the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over every other team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO