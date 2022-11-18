Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
Amazon union push could get ugly at CVG
An expert says Amazon will aggressively campaign against unionization at its CVG air hub. Organizers have already filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
kentuckytoday.com
Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then
Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
FACE Report: Delivery driver crushed by granite slab
Issued by: Kentucky State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 57-year-old delivery driver was killed after being struck by a slab of granite in the parking lot of a countertop wholesaler. The wholesaler secured granite slabs for transport on a flatbed trailer using a metal A-frame rack that held multiple slabs in a near-vertical orientation. Stone slabs were off-loaded by the wholesaler’s employees using a forklift equipped with a boom attachment. The boom attachment was equipped with a “slab clamp” designed to clamp onto an individual slab to allow it to be moved. On the day of the incident, two of the wholesaler’s employees assisted the delivery driver in off-loading the granite from the flatbed. One employee operated the forklift used to move slabs, while the other served as a spotter. The delivery driver climbed onto the flatbed to remove straps used to secure the slabs during transport. He then readied each slab for rigging and off-loading. During the rigging process, a miscommunication occurred between the delivery driver and forklift operator. This caused the operator to drive the forklift away from the flatbed before the slab clamp device had been secured to the slab – and before the delivery driver was positioned outside of the fall shadow of the slab. The slab was pulled forward past its tipping point toward the forklift. It struck the delivery driver and knocked him off the flatbed, then crushed him when it fell to the ground. Emergency medical services were called, but the driver died about 50 minutes after the incident. Cause of death was listed as injury by crushing. The granite wholesaler did not have a written worker safety program or training regarding moving and lifting of granite slabs.
WBKO
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Wave 3
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single-lane closures scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp in eastern Jefferson County. The I-265 South closures on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be on the off-ramp for Exit 32 to Westport Road. The exit is still going to be open to traffic, but drivers should be aware of the signs, use caution and expect delays.
Attorney: Company hit by Kentucky tornado interfered with OSHA probe
Former workers at a Kentucky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated against them for cooperating with federal safety inspectors.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Welcome Thirty-Eight New Troopers to Enhance Public Safety throughout the Commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. “The...
Wave 3
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky. Todd and Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ were convicted of fraud and tax evasion this year. Monday, a judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.
wdrb.com
Passport Health Plan hosting virtual job fair on Nov. 29
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health care company is hosting a virtual job fair on Nov. 29. Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare plans to hold a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. for available positions and remote job opportunities around Kentucky. According to a news release, there are...
WKYT 27
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night. After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.
mississippicir.org
Elected coroners lacking needed medical training make life and death decisions
SCOTT COUNTY, Kentucky – Storing guns stolen from police headquarters in the basement of his government building. Stealing drugs from death scenes. Falsifying death records. Using a county vehicle to transport moonshine — and human eyeballs. Sorry crime-thriller junkies, this is not a teaser for the newest Netflix...
wymt.com
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery. He put his phone down...
The True Story Behind That Kentucky Bourbon You’re Seeing on Yellowstone This Season
Though Yellowstone is set in Montana, Kentucky is a frequent costar of the wildly popular television show. The reason why is quite simple. Bourbon!. Franklin County, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace has a brand that has been lighting up the internet this year because it's featured in Season 5 of the show. That brand is Weller 12.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Comments / 0