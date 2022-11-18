ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
KENTUCKY STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

FACE Report: Delivery driver crushed by granite slab

Issued by: Kentucky State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 57-year-old delivery driver was killed after being struck by a slab of granite in the parking lot of a countertop wholesaler. The wholesaler secured granite slabs for transport on a flatbed trailer using a metal A-frame rack that held multiple slabs in a near-vertical orientation. Stone slabs were off-loaded by the wholesaler’s employees using a forklift equipped with a boom attachment. The boom attachment was equipped with a “slab clamp” designed to clamp onto an individual slab to allow it to be moved. On the day of the incident, two of the wholesaler’s employees assisted the delivery driver in off-loading the granite from the flatbed. One employee operated the forklift used to move slabs, while the other served as a spotter. The delivery driver climbed onto the flatbed to remove straps used to secure the slabs during transport. He then readied each slab for rigging and off-loading. During the rigging process, a miscommunication occurred between the delivery driver and forklift operator. This caused the operator to drive the forklift away from the flatbed before the slab clamp device had been secured to the slab – and before the delivery driver was positioned outside of the fall shadow of the slab. The slab was pulled forward past its tipping point toward the forklift. It struck the delivery driver and knocked him off the flatbed, then crushed him when it fell to the ground. Emergency medical services were called, but the driver died about 50 minutes after the incident. Cause of death was listed as injury by crushing. The granite wholesaler did not have a written worker safety program or training regarding moving and lifting of granite slabs.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single-lane closures scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp in eastern Jefferson County. The I-265 South closures on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be on the off-ramp for Exit 32 to Westport Road. The exit is still going to be open to traffic, but drivers should be aware of the signs, use caution and expect delays.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Passport Health Plan hosting virtual job fair on Nov. 29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health care company is hosting a virtual job fair on Nov. 29. Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare plans to hold a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. for available positions and remote job opportunities around Kentucky. According to a news release, there are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery. He put his phone down...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE

