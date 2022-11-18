Read full article on original website
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
Where To Get Pet Photos With Santa In Charlotte
Photos with Santa Claus aren’t just for children. Pet parents can capture those holiday memories, too. And let’s face it, there’s probably a lot less crying with dogs and cats versus young kids. According to the Charlotte Observer, two malls in Charlotte are offering opportunities to have your pets’ photo taken with Santa.
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
Panthers Host Tree Lighting Festival
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC officially kicked off the holiday season by hosting their annual tree lighting festival at Bank of America Stadium. From the music and food, to the free face painting and hot chocolate, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik reports that there was something for everyone.
PHOTOS: Ellerbe Farmers Day Parade 2022
ELLERBE — Richmond County farmers rolled their tractors down Main Street on Saturday for the 26th annual Farmers Day Parade. The event serves as the kickoff to Farm-City Week. Onlookers lined the streets as the tractors, emergency vehivles, classic autos passed by. Other entrants included the Ellerbe Middle cheerleaders,...
City Council Holds Public Hearing On Drive-Thru Only Chick-Fil-A In Cotswold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Neighbors are weighing in on plans to replace the Chick-Fil-A in Cotswold with a drive-thru only location. Supporters hope the plan will improve traffic, while opponents worry it will only bring more cars to the area. The new building would include two dedicated drive-thru lanes instead...
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Gaston County Mugshots November 19th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
From The Mountains To The Metro: The Fonta Flora Brewery Shares Their Intricate Brews With The Queen City
CHARLOTTE, NC – At first glance, you might think the Fonta Flora is a brewery similar to any other, however, this quaint little brewery in Optimist Hall is by far the most exquisite taproom a beer connoisseur could imagine. What makes the Fonta Flora Brewery stand out? Like most...
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
Thanksgiving Road Travel
CHARLOTTE N.C. – More that 1.5 Million people are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday from North Carolina – hitting pre-pandemic levels. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo is sharing what you need to know about road travel through the state and tips to keep you and your family safe.
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
Traffic Issues On I-77 South Could Continue Into Morning Commute
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prepare for possible traffic issues continuing into your Wednesday morning commute after the tragic helicopter crash near I-77 South. Drivers heading home from Uptown faced miles of backed up traffic heading south on Tuesday night. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive to conduct an initial...
Investigation Underway After Several Pets Die In Concord House Fire
CONCORD, N.C. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that killed several pets inside a home in Concord. It happened on Rocky River Road, just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to find a home with smoke showing. They got the fire under control in...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Heavy Hearts Across The Charlotte Area After Chopper Crash Kills 2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grief and heartache being felt across the Charlotte area, after two WBTV employees died in a helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around noon off of I-77 south near Tyvola and Nations Ford Roads. That crash shutdown the southbound lanes for most of the day. The...
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The Busy Holiday Travel Season Gets Underway Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The busy holiday travel season is just getting underway. And, this year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. Triple-A predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road or skies this holiday. It’s also projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since...
