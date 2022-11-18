Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Brand-New Bubble Tea Shop Opens In Hicksville
Here's what's brewing on Long Island. Yaya Tea, a chain of cafés that specialize in freshly brewed teas, opened a new location in Hicksville in October. The shop, located at 131 North Broadway, offers a wide selection of milk, fruit, and brewed teas, with flavors such as taro, jasmine, and matcha.
'Warm, Gooey, Delicious': Popular Eatery Opens Second Nassau County Location
A popular bakery is delighting cookie monsters of all ages after opening a second location on Long Island. Chip City, located at 951 Franklin Avenue in Garden City, held its official grand opening on Friday, Sept. 9. The cookie shop, which has 12 locations in New York City and another...
New Mineola Eatery That Serves Tacos, Margaritas To Hold Grand Opening
A new restaurant that specializes in tacos and margaritas will soon open for business on Long Island. Tulum Tacos & Tequila in Mineola is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, the eatery announced. The restaurant, located at 230 Jericho Turnpike, has shared plans for a variety...
longisland.com
Steam Room Restaurant in Port Jefferson Giving Free Thanksgiving Meals
The Steam Room Restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner in Port Jefferson for free. All are welcome, according to a post on the village Chamber of Commerce website, not just the needy. The restaurant will be serving a completely free Thanksgiving meal next on Thursday from 12-5pm with turkey, stuffing...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks. . "As...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
longisland.com
New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport
Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
Lynx has new home after Long Island capture
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife an Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
longisland.com
Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery Announces Completion of Flood Resiliency Improvements on Long Island
The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR) today announced the completion of two projects to improve resiliency, manage water flow, and prevent flooding in the Suffolk County village of Babylon on Long Island, which was hard-hit by Superstorm Sandy when more than 2,000 homes were substantially damaged. GOSR invested...
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
northforker.com
Dream Home: A North Fork farmhouse with a dreamy backyard and quintessential farm views
Step into this lovingly updated 1920s farmhouse and you’ll be instantly charmed. A sunny open floor plan across the home’s main level welcomes you in and makes you want to stay. There you’ll find a gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with an oversized island,...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
Inhabitat.com
New York has the the first vegan restaurant 3-star Michelin
Chef Daniel Humm shocked the fine dining world last year when his upscale New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park went vegan. But he vindicated himself from haters when the restaurant became the first plant-based establishment to be awarded three stars by the Michelin guide. “The plant-based menu is a bold...
New York Yankees get in on Coney Island casino bid
The Coney Island Boardwalk in 2015. The boardwalk, built in 1923, stretches for 2 51 miles. Legends, a company co-owned by a Yankees affiliate, is among those vying for a license. [ more › ]
