Massapequa Park, NY

Daily Voice

Brand-New Bubble Tea Shop Opens In Hicksville

Here's what's brewing on Long Island. Yaya Tea, a chain of cafés that specialize in freshly brewed teas, opened a new location in Hicksville in October. The shop, located at 131 North Broadway, offers a wide selection of milk, fruit, and brewed teas, with flavors such as taro, jasmine, and matcha.
HICKSVILLE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks.  . "As...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport

Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

Lynx has new home after Long Island capture

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife an Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue holiday boat parade winners

The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Inhabitat.com

New York has the the first vegan restaurant 3-star Michelin

Chef Daniel Humm shocked the fine dining world last year when his upscale New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park went vegan. But he vindicated himself from haters when the restaurant became the first plant-based establishment to be awarded three stars by the Michelin guide. “The plant-based menu is a bold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

