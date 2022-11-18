ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Daily South

Get Your Thanksgiving Feast For Just $25 From Target

There’s a new reason to be thankful this holiday season—Target is selling a full Thanksgiving feast for just $25. Whether you’re headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house or celebrating Friendsgiving at home, this meal deal has almost everything a group needs for a full Thanksgiving feast. There’s a 10-pound turkey, which is big enough for a crowd and hopefully will leave plenty of turkey for those all-imporant leftovers. Of course, at the bargain price of just 99 cents a pound, if you really want to ensure leftovers, you could pick up two.
News 8 WROC

Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?

(KSNF/KODE) — For many families, dining out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. And most eateries don’t serve your aunt’s famous broccoli rice casserole. But this year, sharing a meal at a restaurant might be the smartest thing to do on Thanksgiving. A new report […]
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

When Should You Start Thawing Your Thanksgiving Turkey in 2022

We are nearly a week away from Thanksgiving. If you're planning on serving up a delicious turkey, you might want to make plans to start thawing it. Everyone serves up their Thanksgiving turkey differently. Some folks will roast it, some might fry it, and others might set it on the grill and smoke it. While making a turkey can be somewhat time-consuming, it's not the most timely thing you have to do when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Thawing a turkey is the most time-consuming part of making turkey. In most cases, it can take days to thaw. You want to give your bird plenty of time to thaw out before you cook it.
MyArkLaMiss

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel's Budget Friendly Tip For Your Thanksgiving Turkey - Exclusive

One week until the big day for foodies and culinary enthusiasts everywhere: Thanksgiving. Inflation is in the air this holiday, as AP News reports food prices will increase up to 10.5%. For reference, it's never risen over 2% annually. There are many factors that are driving costs upwards, including: the bird flu the war in Ukraine, transportation, and high labor prices, among other things. The bird flu has specifically affected Turkey Day as the disease continues to ravage the United Kingdom.
abc27 News

Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping tips

(WHTM) — Black Friday is just days away, but for many, the holiday shopping season has already begun, and shopping habits are changing. Online shopping surged during the pandemic, and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. “People got very used to items being delivered very quickly and to their doorsteps,” said […]
KSLTV

Ready for Thanksgiving? It’s time to begin thawing your turkey

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, it may already be time to take your turkey out of the freezer to defrost. If you plan to thaw your turkey by using a refrigerator, experts recommend allowing 24 hours of thawing for each 4-5 pounds of turkey. This means if you...
The List

The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Holiday Gift Guide

'Tis the time of year when it's downright rude to show up to a festive gathering empty-handed. And while the spirit of generosity is always welcome, not every gift is. Sadly, much of what we give to each other over the holidays ends up in a landfill. In 2019 alone, U.S. shoppers spent over $15 billion on unwanted gifts, according to Discover magazine, 4% of which ultimately wound up in the trash.

