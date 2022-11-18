Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
BBC
Crystal Palace Stadium: Former home of athletics 'managed to disrepair'
A stadium that was the home of British athletics for decades and where legends including Usain Bolt competed is being "managed into a state of disrepair". Crystal Palace Stadium in south London was closed Friday night over emergency safety concerns. Greenwich Leisure Limited, which operates the venue, said the concrete...
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
BBC
Troubles legacy: 'Families can not draw a line under it'
Mary Kiely was 11 when her mother and a priest came into her bedroom in the middle of the night to tell her that her brother had been killed. Gerard Kiely was an 18-year-old student at Queen's University. He was shot dead with his friend Kevin Ballantine as they left...
BBC
Qatar has taken 'real steps' for safety of gay fans, says foreign secretary
Qatar has taken "real steps" to ensure the safety of gay fans attending the World Cup, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. Mr Cleverley told the BBC he had had "difficult conversations" with Qatari counterparts and had been clear how seriously the UK takes the issue. The build-up to the...
BBC
Cost of living: Men's group speaks out on impact of soaring prices
The rising cost of living is having a "profound effect" on people's lives, a men's mental health group has said. Andy's Man Club was formed in early 2016 by ex-Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler, and has since spread to 112 locations across the UK. Money worries were a recurring...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
