ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Crystal Palace Stadium: Former home of athletics 'managed to disrepair'

A stadium that was the home of British athletics for decades and where legends including Usain Bolt competed is being "managed into a state of disrepair". Crystal Palace Stadium in south London was closed Friday night over emergency safety concerns. Greenwich Leisure Limited, which operates the venue, said the concrete...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC

Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool

A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC

Troubles legacy: 'Families can not draw a line under it'

Mary Kiely was 11 when her mother and a priest came into her bedroom in the middle of the night to tell her that her brother had been killed. Gerard Kiely was an 18-year-old student at Queen's University. He was shot dead with his friend Kevin Ballantine as they left...
BBC

Qatar has taken 'real steps' for safety of gay fans, says foreign secretary

Qatar has taken "real steps" to ensure the safety of gay fans attending the World Cup, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. Mr Cleverley told the BBC he had had "difficult conversations" with Qatari counterparts and had been clear how seriously the UK takes the issue. The build-up to the...
BBC

Cost of living: Men's group speaks out on impact of soaring prices

The rising cost of living is having a "profound effect" on people's lives, a men's mental health group has said. Andy's Man Club was formed in early 2016 by ex-Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler, and has since spread to 112 locations across the UK. Money worries were a recurring...
BBC

Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday

When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy