Westchester County, NY

Giving Tuesday: The 2022 Volunteer Hat campaign is here | Forbes

By Ed Forbes, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago

Giving Tuesday — the annual pause to support Lower Hudson Valley causes and institutions — is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For the eighth year, lohud and The Journal News are proud to partner with our colleagues at Volunteer New York! to promote Giving Tuesday with our annual Volunteer Hat campaign. As ever, our goal is simple: to boost awareness of the remarkable work accomplished by non-profits across Rockland and Westchester Counties and beyond. These institutions are critical to the success of our communities and we believe they are worthy of your philanthropic support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wG5jZ_0jFl1hvd00

The Giving Tuesday campaign supports both sides of the community bridge — on one side there are people who want to volunteer and on the other are the local nonprofits who need people power to meet pressing community needs. Volunteers are needed now, more than ever, in support of community resiliency and recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsVhA_0jFl1hvd00

Participants in the campaign are featured wearing their Volunteer Hats in a special presentation published each year in the editions of The Journal News and on lohud's digital platforms. This year's leading participants will be featured on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Those interested in leading community philanthropy can visit the Volunteer New York! web site can still make gifts: https://www.volunteernewyork.org/givingtuesday

I hope you will help us continue our critical work to inspire volunteerism and keep our community connected, strong, and vibrant.

Our community will surely benefit from your leadership.

Ed Forbes is a senior editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing opinion for news organizations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. To get unlimited access to his insightful thoughts on how we live life in the northeast, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: eforbes@gannett.com

Twitter: @edforbes

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Giving Tuesday: The 2022 Volunteer Hat campaign is here | Forbes

ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

