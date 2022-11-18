Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Coach Mike Brown critical after Sacramento Kings ‘lucky’ 137-129 victory over Detroit Pistons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown is very critical of the poor defensive performance following a sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons, why he felt his team was lucky, the challenge of the upcoming road trip, the play from De’Aaron Fox and closing out down the stretch.
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits To Not Managing This Experienced Veteran Correctly
What steps will management take to improve the team's chances?
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Here's What Kevin Huerter Tweeted After The Kings Won Their 6th Game In A Row
The Sacramento Kings are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
Warriors legend Chris Mullin thinks fans would welcome Kevin Durant back with fanfare.
NBC Sports
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Eligible To Play Sunday Night
Kyrie Irving, suspended since November 3rd, has rejoined his Nets teammates and is expected to play Sunday night ... nearly a month after posting a link to a controversial movie. 30-year-old Irving was at Nets shootaround Sunday morning -- hours before BK plays the Grizzlies at Barclays -- once again...
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
