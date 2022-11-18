ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee author of 'Man Who Loved Birds' gives talk on ornithologist Frank Chapman

Jim Huffstodt, Tallahassee author and retired Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission information-education officer, will discuss "The Man Who Loved Birds: Pioneer Ornithologist Dr. Frank M. Chapman, 1864-1945," at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at My Favorite Books, 1410, Market St. (Suite C-2), Tallahassee.

Following the brief talk Huffstodt will answer questions and sign copies of the book until 3 p.m. The 400-page paperback is the first full-length biography of the man who conceived the Christmas Bird Count, now entering its 123rd year.

Book:Tallahassee writer traces life of Frank Chapman in 'The Man Who Loved Birds'

On Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, upwards of 70,000 bird lovers will take the field to count and identify hundreds of thousands of birds throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other locales. The collected data, according to the author, is a valuable resource for ornithologists to help determine population trends, migration patterns, and other important factors. Chapman’s first bird count in 1900 involved 27 participants.

Chapman developed the event as a humane alternative to the Side Hunt in which shooters would form teams to shoot the most songbirds, hawks, owls, woodpeckers or anything else that flew or crawled. The team with the highest body count was declared the winner.

The Christmas Bird Count was a competition during which participants counted and identified birds rather than shooting them indiscriminately.

The author spent 20 years researching Chapman, who is remembered as the Father of the early birdwatching movement and Dean of American Ornithologists. This is an account of Chapman's life of adventure, danger, and discovery in search of beautiful wild birds in remote wilderness areas throughout North and South America.

Chapman also wrote 17 books and more than 200 scientific papers, and was a longtime Florida winter resident, residing at various times in Gainesville, Ormond Beach, Biscayne Bay, and Coconut Grove.

During a 54-year career at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City he led the fight against the mass slaughter of wading birds, and was a friend of President Theodore Roosevelt, who shared his passion for bird and wildlife conservation.

A self-taught bird expert who never attended a college class, he became a ground-breaking ornithologist, South American explorer, early bird photographer, innovative museum curator, popular bird magazine owner and editor, and the most popular bird writer of his generation who wrote one of first practical bird guides in 1895.

