NBC Los Angeles
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
NBC Los Angeles
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
NBC Los Angeles
An Adorable Sock Skating Rink Just Glided Back to Kidspace
If you're a tot that is drawn to the delights of a bustling ice rink, but you'd like to try your hand, or rather feet, at rink-style gliding first, the key is to locate a place where you can skate in your socks. But coming across a big building with...
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert
An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, has provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites -- the Grand Hotel...
NBC Los Angeles
One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver
Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot, Robbed of Valuables in Koreatown
Police continued their search Saturday for two armed suspects who critically wounded a man and snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex in Koreatown. Officers sent to the 2800 block of Sunset Place at 4:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call reported that...
NBC Los Angeles
Fugitive Couple Convicted in COVID Relief Fraud Scheme Returned to SoCal
A Southern California couple who fled overseas to avoid lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme have been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former residents...
