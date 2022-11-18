ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status

Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

An Adorable Sock Skating Rink Just Glided Back to Kidspace

If you're a tot that is drawn to the delights of a bustling ice rink, but you'd like to try your hand, or rather feet, at rink-style gliding first, the key is to locate a place where you can skate in your socks. But coming across a big building with...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert

An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver

Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night. Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot, Robbed of Valuables in Koreatown

Police continued their search Saturday for two armed suspects who critically wounded a man and snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex in Koreatown. Officers sent to the 2800 block of Sunset Place at 4:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call reported that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fugitive Couple Convicted in COVID Relief Fraud Scheme Returned to SoCal

A Southern California couple who fled overseas to avoid lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme have been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former residents...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy