Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’

Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Post Malone Officiates Wedding for Fans at His Concert
There's never a dull moment at a Post Malone show. Recently, Posty officiated a wedding for fans at his concert. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @heidilavon shared a video of her best friends getting hitched onstage by Post Malone at his Seattle concert last Saturday (Nov. 5). In the clip, the couple was ushered onstage so that the 27-year-old rap-crooner could officiate their wedding.
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds
Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?
Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
