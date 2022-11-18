ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers

By Field Level Media
Nov 17, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) attempts to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked.

Green Bay, which allowed an average of 140.6 yards on the ground entering the night, held Henry to 87 yards on 28 carries. However, the Titans' defense came through down the stretch, forcing two punts and two turnovers on downs over the Packers' final four possessions.

Green Bay (4-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 227 yards and a pair of scores to Christian Watson.

Watson, who snagged three touchdown receptions in last week's victory against Dallas, became the first Green Bay rookie with multiple TD catches in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954.

Tennessee opened the scoring with a touchdown on the game's first possession, as the Titans capped a eight-play, 83-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Dontrell Hilliard. Green Bay responded at the end of the quarter. On third-and-9 from the Tennessee 14, Rodgers caught the Titans with 12 players on the field and lofted a pass over coverage to Watson for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

The Titans missed the point-after following Henry's 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, which put Tennessee ahead 20-9 with 5:17 left in the third. Green Bay answered with an 8-yard TD pass from Rodgers to Watson and added a two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 20-17.

However, Tennessee zoomed down the field on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 63-yard drive with Tannehill's 16-yard touchdown pass to Hooper. The Titans stretched to seven games their streak of allowing 20 or fewer points and fewer than 80 rushing yards. Tennessee limited Green Bay to 56 yards on 19 carries.

Randall Cobb had six catches for 73 yards to lead Green Bay. Treylon Burks was Tennessee's leading receiver with seven catches for 111 yards. --Field Level Media

